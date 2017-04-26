Two-Seat Superbike Program Extends For 2017 Thanks To Team Hammer And Dunlop

Want to feel how is it to ride a racing motorcycle
at full blast but fear about your lack of skill or a crash? You can try the Two-Seat Superbike Program this year too, thanks to Team Hammer and Dunlop.
Tire manufacturer Dunlop recently signed as a key partner of the 2017 program which will be significantly expanded and will continue to raise awareness and engagement in the sport of motorcycle road racing.
The events series will now be called the Dunlop M4 Suzuki Two-Seat Superbike Program with rider Chris Ulrich leading the charge.
"We're really excited to expand the two-up program for this season,"
said Chris Ulrich. "We have a brand-new 2017 Suzuki we've built, plus we have more involvement from industry partners and, of course, Dunlop. The best thing of all is that the fans can now experience it.”
As dynamic and compelling as the MotoAmerica AMA/FIM North American Road Racing Championship is for spectators watching on television or at the track, some aspects of the sport just cannot be fully appreciated without actually climbing aboard a Superbike.
The power, acceleration, and lean angles routinely achieved by a MotoAmerica Superbike ridden by a national caliber rider such as Ulrich on a closed circuit create a genuinely eye-opening experience.
The Dunlop M4 Suzuki Two-Seat Superbike Program provides an otherwise nonexistent opportunity for members of the media, VIPs, and regular fans to get a taste of that experience first-hand, during an actual MotoAmerica event weekend.
VIP and media rides will be offered on Thursday and Friday at each stop on the 2017 MotoAmerica
calendar beginning at the Road Atlanta event.
Additionally, two-seat rides will be available to the general public on race weened Sundays, for people who purchase a $300 ticket package, which includes event admission and a $250 donation to the Roadracing World Action Fund.