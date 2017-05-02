autoevolution

Fastrack Riders University Adds Full-Day Format

 
2 May 2017
by
Trackday company Fastrack Riders upped its offers by launching the Fastrack Riders University (FRU), which aims to help riders understand the essential blocks of advanced feedback, predictive awareness, base consistency, grip, and handling optimization among others.
Leading the riding school is a list of well-known pro riders, led by none Eric Bostrom who currently competes in the AMA Superbike class. Other instructors include Jake Zemke, Chris Fillmore, and others.

The company’s core objective is to drastically reduce the potential for unnecessary mistakes at high speeds and eliminate the mistake of forcefully achieving faster lap times by way of the unknown.

In more simple words, this translates into teaching the riders how to be more confident by “feeling the ride” and adopting the right racing techniques, leaving them with a wider margin for error.

Theoretical instruction takes place in the classroom, while more practical applications will include in-helmet communications, PUSH Inc Telemetry gauges that map lean angle, corner speed, braking and acceleration, speed gates, splits, lap times, race lines, and even a feature called “drone view” which follows you from above on a virtual map of the track.

After four months of experimenting with the school during Fastrack Riders track day, it has been announced that the University will expand to become its own full-day event, spaced out throughout the year.
Riders will receive an assessment by the end of the course, and Certifications will be available upon request with advance notices. There are 4 levels of Certifications: Amateur, Probationary Expert, Expert, and Semi-Pro.

Riders will undergo testing to obtain the desired Racer Level Certification. These certifications will be accredited at participating race organizations where the rider can race at the FRU Certified equivalent level.

For more information and applications for the Fastrack Riders University, don’t forget to visit their official website here.
