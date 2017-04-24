autoevolution

Rossi Gets Second Place At COTA, Leads MotoGP Championship

 
24 Apr 2017, 14:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
At 38 years old, Valentino Rossi is still a force out on the track, clinching second place in this weekend’s MotoGP round and gaining enough points to bounce right into the lead of the general Championship ranking.
Movistar Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi had an impressive pace this Sunday in the Grand Prix of The Americas, claiming his third consecutive podium finish of the season. Teammate Maverick Vinales was also looking in good shape, but he ended his run prematurely 20 laps before the end.

Rossi had a strong start, settling into third position after the first corner. He went chasing Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa in the opening laps, careful not to let them wonder off into the distance.

With 15 laps to go, the Italian rider went wide in the first corner and got into a scrap with Johann Zarco. After a touch between the two, the Doctor was pushed wide off the track but quickly managed to rejoin the asphalt and re-gain third position.

He then reached Pedrosa with only five laps to go. Two laps later, his carefully planned overtake came in the last corner. The nine-time World Champion put his head down as he was on the limit for the last leg.

He managed to take the checkered flag 3.069 seconds behind the leader, securing second place despite being penalized with 0.3 seconds due to the incident with Zarco.

“Im so happy, because today I wasn’t so far from the front and it's also the best result of my career at this track, so it's good,” said Rossi. “When I saw Viñales out I started to think I'm on top of the championship standings.”

Vinales had a busy initial lap. Starting from second spot, he got off the line well but found himself in the fifth place after all 22 riders had squeezed through the first corner. He soon overtook Jorge Lorenzo for fourth place, but his challenge was cut shortly by a crash in turn 16 just one lap later. The Spanish escaped unhurt but unable to continue the race.

In the end, Rossi managed to take the lead in the Championship standings gaining 56 points, 6 points ahead of Vinales. In the Constructor’s Championship, Yamaha still holds the first spot with a 16-point margin.
Yamaha Racing Yamaha motorcycles bike racing Valentino Rossi MotoGP
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78