Zero Motorcycles Joins Amgen Tour of California With Support Vehicle

For the first time in its eleven-year history, the Amgen Tour of California will use Zero electric motorcycles in its support fleet thanks to their lack of noise and pollution.





The motorcycles are particularly optima for cycling race support as they don’t emit any noxious chemicals for the athletes to breathe in. They are also virtually silent, so the bicycle riders can clearly hear any audio instructions given to them by their team.



“The Amgen Tour of California is proud to partner with best-in-category companies, and Zero Motorcycles will be a valuable addition to the Big Bear Time Trial stage this year, while also furthering our sustainability efforts for the race overall,” said Kristin Klein, Amgen Tour of California president and executive vice president of AEG Sports.



The Big Bear Lake Time Trial is 14.2 miles long, with 400 ft of elevation gain in total, with cyclists taking off one by one in a race against the clock. The short distance allows cyclists to ‘€œdrain their tanks’€ with one, huge effort, with most riders averaging solo speeds of 29 to 31mph.



In addition to one motorcycle per racer, there will also be approximately 8 photographers, 5 police, and 3 VIP/Media motorcycles running the course. This, in turn, means that if all gas powered bikes are used, this day alone produces well over 1400 pounds of CO2 emissions, as well as noxious chemicals that small motors are known to emit.



