autoevolution

Zero Motorcycles Joins Amgen Tour of California With Support Vehicle

 
20 Apr 2017, 13:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
For the first time in its eleven-year history, the Amgen Tour of California will use Zero electric motorcycles in its support fleet thanks to their lack of noise and pollution.
Electric motorcycle maker Zero, announced a partnership with the Amgen Tour of California professional cycling race to be included as part of the race’s motorized support fleet for the pivotal men’s Big Bear Lake Time Trial stage.

The motorcycles are particularly optima for cycling race support as they don’t emit any noxious chemicals for the athletes to breathe in. They are also virtually silent, so the bicycle riders can clearly hear any audio instructions given to them by their team.

“The Amgen Tour of California is proud to partner with best-in-category companies, and Zero Motorcycles will be a valuable addition to the Big Bear Time Trial stage this year, while also furthering our sustainability efforts for the race overall,” said Kristin Klein, Amgen Tour of California president and executive vice president of AEG Sports.

The Big Bear Lake Time Trial is 14.2 miles long, with 400 ft of elevation gain in total, with cyclists taking off one by one in a race against the clock. The short distance allows cyclists to ‘€œdrain their tanks’€ with one, huge effort, with most riders averaging solo speeds of 29 to 31mph.

In addition to one motorcycle per racer, there will also be approximately 8 photographers, 5 police, and 3 VIP/Media motorcycles running the course. This, in turn, means that if all gas powered bikes are used, this day alone produces well over 1400 pounds of CO2 emissions, as well as noxious chemicals that small motors are known to emit.

The Amgen Tour of California is a Tour de France-style road race created and presented by AEG that challenges the worlds’ top professional cycling teams to compete along a demanding course that traverses hundreds of miles of California’s iconic highways.
Zero Motorcycles electric bike bike racing bike industry green
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78