Demo Ride a BMW At MotoGP Circuit of The Americas Round

21 Apr 2017, 13:53 UTC ·
This is the second year for BMW Motorrad to offer demo rides at this weekend’s MotoGP race at the Circuit of The Americas, located just outside of downtown Austin, Texas.
BMW Motorrad will once again roll out its demo truck and showcase a range of 2017 motorcycle models, including the S 1000 RR, S 1000 R, and the new R nineT Racer, along with new riding gear.

Nate Kern, who is BMW Motorrad Motorsports’ advisor and factory test rider, will be there to share his expertise on the superbike.

For those wondering what it’s like to soar around a racetrack on an RR, explore roads less traveled on a GS, or casually cruise on an R nineT, BMW will offer visitors a chance to try a simulation with the EyeRide on-bike virtual reality system.

If you want some up-close RR racing action, you can head to the track Paddock, where Nate and Steve Weir (certified BMW HP Race Engineer) will be advising hopefuls Sylvain Barrier, Jeremy Cook, and Matt Orange, who will compete in the season opener of the MotoAmerica series on S 1000 RR machines.

Those not accustomed with MotoGP should be aware that the series is considered to be the fastest, fiercest motorcycle racing in the world, featuring completely custom built bikes. Unlike the motorcycles in other racing series, a MotoGP machine is a prototype, and doesn’t share many parts with the models you find in the showroom.

Rivalries among MotoGP riders run deep, and battles on the track are highly intense, which should be another reason for you to not miss the action between April 21-23 down at the Circuit of The Americas.

As a bonus, The Handbuilt Motorcycle Show, sponsored by BMW Motorrad USA, will be running this weekend in Texas too. There you’ll find some of the coolest customized motorcycles, made by true craftsmen who combine knowledge, skill, and ingenuity to create true hand-built machines.
