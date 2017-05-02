Corvette Plant To Public Suspend Tours For 18 Months

Less than three months ago, a report citing insider intel suggested that Bowling Green will go temporarily offline. Now, an official from the National Corvette Museum adds a bit of fuel to the fire by confirming an 18-month suspension of factory tours.





The biggest mystery regarding the Corvette’s near future surrounds DOHC V8 listed in a 2018 model year service document. Bearing in mind the C7 ZR1 brags with the sweet sound of supercharger whine, this leaves many speculation regarding potential applications for the LT5. Speaking to Bowling Green Daily News , NCM marketing manager Katherine Frassinelli said that the suspension comes as a result of extensive work planned for modernizing the Corvette plant. As per the National Corvette Museum's website, blackout tour dates include May 5, May 8-12, May 19, May 26, May 29, May 30, and June 6. After June 16, 2017, plant tours are shut down until General Motors completes the retooling process.This information perfectly corroborates with the report on Bowling Green’s downtime in preparation for the 2018 model year, with the closure slated to happen sometime in June . The manufacturing complex will be closed for three months, which means that the first 2018 Corvettes will be built in September.The past few years saw the Kentucky-based factory receive three big investments from General Motors : $290 million for new assembly solutions, $439 million for retooling and a new paint shop, as well as $44 million for the build center. That’s a lot of money, no doubt about it, and for what it’s worth, some of it might go on prepping the factory for the mid-engine Corvette.Until the next-generation model enters production, there’s a C7 variant worth looking forward to. The 2018 Corvette ZR1 is the culprit, and based on a plethora of spy photos and videos, it’s powered by an even more potent S/C V8 than the LT4 in the almighty Z06. It even has some trick aero going for it and blue brake calipers, and yes, a convertible is in the pipeline as well.The biggest mystery regarding the Corvette’s near future surrounds the LT5 , an N/AV8 listed in a 2018 model year service document. Bearing in mind the C7 ZR1 brags with the sweet sound of supercharger whine, this leaves many speculation regarding potential applications for the LT5.