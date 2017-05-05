autoevolution

Verizon Invests In Start-up Company Focused on Self-Driving Cars

 
5 May 2017, 9:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Verizon’s venture department has invested in a company named Renovo, which is a start-up that focuses on self-driving cars.
Instead of developing a driverless vehicle or a system to enable a vehicle to drive itself, like other companies plan, the new start-up has the goal of creating a platform that will be able to manage a fleet of autonomous vehicles.

The idea makes sense in a world where businesses would get to have fleets of driverless cars, which would have to be monitored somehow.

The investment is not massive when figures are concerned, as the sum is part of a larger funding round estimated at $10 million. Presuming that Verizon is not the only investor, we are not writing about a massive sum.

Sure, $10 million is not something you can neglect, but it is “small” when we are referring to the venture wing of a telecom giant, but it proves the intent of grabbing a share of the self-driving car market.

As Engadget notes, the intention is more important than the initial investment, because there’s room for more in the future. If Verizon gets to be a part of the driverless car ecosystem before it becomes mass-market, the telecom giant could get even more money from the customer based that Renovo hopes to create.

Verizon has the opportunity of being one of the companies that will provide an Internet connection for all of those connected cars, and it could make money from subscriptions.

Furthermore, there’s also the possibility of selling data plans to the passengers of those vehicles, which will want to stream movies, audio, and video, because they will not have to pay attention to the road.

While data plans for smartphones are getting affordable, a new line of clients, in the form of vehicles that drive themselves, could prove to be lucrative, and so will the Wi-Fi devices that will need a SIM card to have an Internet connection. With at least one connection per car, big possibilities lie ahead of Verizon.
self-driving cars autonomous cars Verizon driverless cars autonomous car technology start-up
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78