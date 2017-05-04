autoevolution

BMW Motorrad' Fast And Dirty Sweepstakes Has Awesome Prizes

 
RawHyde Adventures and Keith Code’s California Superbike School are BMW Motorrad U.S.A.’s official training partners, and they have teamed up to give riders the chance to win awesome experiences on the racetrack and out on the dirt roads.
To do so, you have to enter their Fast and Dirty Sweepstakes, which allows for three lucky riders to win one of the three unique experiences put together by the two companies.

The big winner will get a two-day rider training program featuring advanced learning courses in the dirt at the legendary RawHyde training center. This will be done with the help of a new BMW GS.

The prize also includes two days of training at the world-renowned California Superbike School on a new BMW S1000RR. That’s four full days of adrenaline on two wheels for premier rider training academies.

Next on, the second place gets a two-day experience with RawHyde exploring the Mojave Desert on a genuine adventure to the school’s Base Camp Alpha. The winner can choose a BMW GS of his/her preference for a memorable romp through gold mines, ghost towns, and epic desert scenery.

Finally, the third prize is a one-day on-track training program at one of any California Superbike School events nationwide. The pack includes the use of a BMW S1000RR as well as catered lunch during the class.

To enter the sweepstake, you must visit the event’s webpage here, submit your details and hit Submit. There are no fees, and no purchase is necessary to enter. As of the moment of writing this piece, there are only 47 days left so you should hurry.

Also, the organizers say you can double your chances if you give them a like on Facebook.

Participants entering this promotion must be legal residents of the United States or Canada and be 21 years or older. The sweepstake is void in Quebec, though.
