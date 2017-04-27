Honda’s New X-ADV Is Inspiring Artists Around The World

Just when you though the motorcycle industry has nothing new to offer, Honda steps right in with a bold proposal - a crossover scooter that’s best suited both for city commuting and light off-road touring. The X-ADV opened a new chapter in the scooter world, and it also looks to inspire artists in creating stunning pieces.





Now reaching dealerships across Europe, Honda’s X-ADV is the first vehicle to combine the comfort and convenience of a scooter with the spirit and dynamic performance of an adventure motorcycle.



The scooter’s aggressive angular shapes hide a tough, lightweight chassis suspended through a long-travel inverted fork at the front and a monoshock at the back. Stopping power is provided by twin discs with radial mounted four-piston calipers in the forefront and a more standard configuration in the rear.



As expected for a bike that has to tackle unpaved roads, the



Appropriately for this latest example of Honda’s long tradition of innovation, a new promotional approach has been taken to bring the X-ADV to the attention of a wider audience.



Based on a briefing by Daniele Lucchesi and Maurizio Carbonara – the two engineers who initiated and led the project at Honda’s Rome R&D center – five artists from across Europe were given the task of expressing the world of the X-ADV in their chosen medium.



















