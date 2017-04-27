Honda’s New X-ADV Is Inspiring Artists Around The World

Just when you though the motorcycle industry has nothing new to offer, Honda steps right in with a bold proposal - a crossover scooter that’s best suited both for city commuting and light off-road touring. The X-ADV opened a new chapter in the scooter world, and it also looks to inspire artists in creating stunning pieces.
On this occasion, Honda
Motor Europe just release five short films that illustrate what happens when an innovative project like the X-ADV gets interpreted through the eyes of artists working across a wide range of different genres.
Now reaching dealerships across Europe, Honda’s X-ADV is the first vehicle to combine the comfort and convenience of a scooter with the spirit and dynamic performance of an adventure motorcycle.
The scooter’s aggressive angular shapes hide a tough, lightweight chassis suspended through a long-travel inverted fork at the front and a monoshock at the back. Stopping power is provided by twin discs with radial mounted four-piston calipers in the forefront and a more standard configuration in the rear.
As expected for a bike that has to tackle unpaved roads, the X-ADV
also comes with BMW-inspired wired wheels, which are wrapped in Bridgestone Trail Wing rubber. Other features include handguards, a five-position adjustable windshield, center stand, smart key system, multi-functional LCD dashboard, and room for a full-face helmet under the seat.
Appropriately for this latest example of Honda’s long tradition of innovation, a new promotional approach has been taken to bring the X-ADV to the attention of a wider audience.
Based on a briefing by Daniele Lucchesi and Maurizio Carbonara – the two engineers who initiated and led the project at Honda’s Rome R&D center – five artists from across Europe were given the task of expressing the world of the X-ADV in their chosen medium.