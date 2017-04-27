autoevolution

Honda’s New X-ADV Is Inspiring Artists Around The World

 
27 Apr 2017, 12:04 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Just when you though the motorcycle industry has nothing new to offer, Honda steps right in with a bold proposal - a crossover scooter that’s best suited both for city commuting and light off-road touring. The X-ADV opened a new chapter in the scooter world, and it also looks to inspire artists in creating stunning pieces.
On this occasion, Honda Motor Europe just release five short films that illustrate what happens when an innovative project like the X-ADV gets interpreted through the eyes of artists working across a wide range of different genres.

Now reaching dealerships across Europe, Honda’s X-ADV is the first vehicle to combine the comfort and convenience of a scooter with the spirit and dynamic performance of an adventure motorcycle.

The scooter’s aggressive angular shapes hide a tough, lightweight chassis suspended through a long-travel inverted fork at the front and a monoshock at the back. Stopping power is provided by twin discs with radial mounted four-piston calipers in the forefront and a more standard configuration in the rear.

As expected for a bike that has to tackle unpaved roads, the X-ADV also comes with BMW-inspired wired wheels, which are wrapped in Bridgestone Trail Wing rubber. Other features include handguards, a five-position adjustable windshield, center stand, smart key system, multi-functional LCD dashboard, and room for a full-face helmet under the seat.

Appropriately for this latest example of Honda’s long tradition of innovation, a new promotional approach has been taken to bring the X-ADV to the attention of a wider audience.

Based on a briefing by Daniele Lucchesi and Maurizio Carbonara – the two engineers who initiated and led the project at Honda’s Rome R&D center – five artists from across Europe were given the task of expressing the world of the X-ADV in their chosen medium.









honda adv Honda motorcycles x-adv scooter adventure bike life
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our CADILLAC Testdrives:

2015 Cadillac Escalade73
2014 CADILLAC XTS71