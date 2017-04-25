Celebrate Freedom In AltRider’s 6th Conserve The Ride Event

If you love freedom and motorcycles, especially ADV models
, AltRider invites you to join its 6th annual Conserve The Ride 2017 and experience some of the best adventure riding the East Coast has to offer.
With a new location in Palmerton, Pennsylvania at the Blue Mountain Resort, only hours from where the Declaration of Independence was signed, the three-day getaway during the 4th of July weekend will offer routes for riders of every skill level amid gorgeous greenery and trails.
From winding dirt roads amongst rolling hills and paths shaded by lush forests, this year’s event will take riders on an adventure meant to embrace the freedom sense only experienced on two wheels.
Partnering with Seven Mountain Conservation Corp., riders will hit the road knowing they are supporting the non-profit’s mission of minimizing environmental impact on, and the preservation of Central Pennsylvania’s trails.
“Conserve the Ride really came from two key realizations – first, that sometimes ADV riders need help finding other awesome riders at their skill level to ride with. Second, that if we don’t work together to help protect the areas we love to ride in, no one will,”
said AltRider President Jeremy LeBreton.
“Conserve the Ride handles both of these issues – riders get to meet other enthusiasts on some of the best trails in Pennsylvania while simultaneously helping us fight to keep these lands open for every motorcyclist to enjoy,”
he added.
The whole experience includes five square meals, two nights of camping at the scenic Blue Mountain Resort, presentations by professional ADV riders, prize giveaways, and off-road seminars with dozens of riders who share a passion for the unknown.
This year’s Conserve the Ride will offer one of three unique GPS-guided riding experiences at either the novice, intermediate or expert level. Groups of 6-8 riders will pair up to tackle over 150 miles of water crossings, mountain passes, forests and wide open meadows in the peak of their summer bloom.