BMW’s AWD R 1200 GS xDrive Hybrid Might Be A Real Thing

BMW Motorrad posted a press release on April Fool’s Day this year about a new R 1200 GS xDrive Hybrid model, which was described as the first production enduro bike with hybrid all-wheel-drive. Well, we found a patent for that system, and it doesn't look like a hoax anymore.





The patent’s abstract describes the invention as being related to “a vehicle having a front wheel which can be driven by means of a first drive arrangement, and a rear wheel which can be driven by means of a second drive arrangement.”



Moreover, the description goes one saying that “the first drive arrangement is integrated into the front wheel and comprises an electric motor for selectively rotatably driving the front wheel and a reduction gear which switches between the electric motor and the front wheel which is to be driven.”



In the initial press release, BMW Motorrad was describing a very similar wheel-hub e-Drive system functioning both as an electric motor and generator. The unit was capable of putting out 33 kW (45 HP ), which bumped the R 1200 GS total power output to 125 kW (170 HP).



Using a new generation battery derived from BMW’s i technology, the energy recovered during braking would be stored and released when needed. A special system allows the rider to use a number of riding modes to customize how the all-wheel-drive system operates and adjust the hybrid system’s recuperation strategies.



The xDrive not only aids with traction in rough terrain, it can also improve braking characteristics thanks to the energy recovery function. This eliminates the need of using a second front disc and caliper which saves a bit of weight or at least compensates for the added hub motor.



Coincidence or not, a real AWD hybrid-powered R 1200 GS has already been built by BMW tuner firm Wunderlich, which is also close to the company's R&D department. We're talking about the X2 prototype which uses the exact system described in the patent document.



So, will we get an all-wheel drive



