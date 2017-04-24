BMW Motorrad’s First Quarter 2017 Sales Hit Record Numbers

BMW Motorrad just released its first quarter sales for 2017, and the numbers say it’s the company’s best start into a new season, with a solid growth of 5.5 percent. These guys really know how to sell their stuff.





"BMW Motorrad has started into the new 2017 motorcycle season with the best first quarterly sales of all time,” BMW Motorrad Sales and Marketing Chief Heiner Faust said. “With a solid growth of 5.5%, BMW Motorrad remains firmly on course for success following the record year in 2016.”



“The current model range with the many new models is very popular with our customers,” he added. “This is also reflected by the high number of incoming orders. I am particularly pleased with the record figures for March with a plus of almost 11% compared to the already very good March results of the year before.”



Most of the company’s increase comes from Europe, Central America, South America, and China. Developments were especially positive in France, with 3,696 units (+14.4%) sold, Italy with 3,464 units (+10.8), and China with 1,298 bikes delivered (+52.2%).



And if you were wondering which model is still king when it comes to sales numbers, the



Next on the podium is the R 1200 RT, with 2,271 units sold, while the third place is taken by the F 700 GS, with 2,257 models delivered.



R 1200 GS and its sister model, the R 1200 GS Adventure, are still ruling over BMW's stable. In the first three months, more than 12,361 flat-twin GS-es have been delivered to customers worldwide. G 310 GS . BMW Motorrad will thus have two models in the capacity segment below 500 cc from the second half of 2017.