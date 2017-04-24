autoevolution

BMW Motorrad’s First Quarter 2017 Sales Hit Record Numbers

 
24 Apr 2017, 9:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
BMW Motorrad just released its first quarter sales for 2017, and the numbers say it’s the company’s best start into a new season, with a solid growth of 5.5 percent. These guys really know how to sell their stuff.
In the first three months of the year, the German motorcycle manufacturer sold 35,636 units (including scooters), which is 1,848 machines more than the same period in 2016.

"BMW Motorrad has started into the new 2017 motorcycle season with the best first quarterly sales of all time,” BMW Motorrad Sales and Marketing Chief Heiner Faust said. “With a solid growth of 5.5%, BMW Motorrad remains firmly on course for success following the record year in 2016.”

“The current model range with the many new models is very popular with our customers,” he added. “This is also reflected by the high number of incoming orders. I am particularly pleased with the record figures for March with a plus of almost 11% compared to the already very good March results of the year before.”

Most of the company’s increase comes from Europe, Central America, South America, and China. Developments were especially positive in France, with 3,696 units (+14.4%) sold, Italy with 3,464 units (+10.8), and China with 1,298 bikes delivered (+52.2%).

And if you were wondering which model is still king when it comes to sales numbers, the R 1200 GS and its sister model, the R 1200 GS Adventure, are still ruling over BMW’s stable. In the first three months, more than 12,361 flat-twin GS-es have been delivered to customers worldwide.

Next on the podium is the R 1200 RT, with 2,271 units sold, while the third place is taken by the F 700 GS, with 2,257 models delivered.

With the positive start, BMW Motorrad’s model offensive will continue with 14 new and revised models this year. The R nineT family alone will expand to include five models. In addition to the G 310 R, we will also be offering the G 310 GS. BMW Motorrad will thus have two models in the capacity segment below 500 cc from the second half of 2017.
bmw r 1200 BMW motorcycles bike industry adventure street
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78