Nissan Announces Heritage Parts Program For R32 GT-R

The Skyline GT-R story may have started in 1969 with the PGC10
, but the one that set the trend for the current model is the R32. Designed with racing in mind, the R32 lives on to this day vividly in the hearts and minds of Japanese sports car enthusiasts.
A small portion of those zealots even went the extra mile by buying an R32, but there’s a bit of a problem with owning a classic GT-R. The thing is, older cars are prone to break down more easily. And when something goes wrong with an R32, good luck finding a replacement part, be it new or salvaged. There are aftermarket choices out there, but OEM is how it should be done.
Sensing that there’s money to be made from this circumstance, the peeps over at Nissan
had a brilliant idea. “Hey,”
someone said, “Is it too far-fetched if we were to offer parts reproduction and supply for the R32 GT-R?”
After the beancounters had been done with their maths, the higher-ups gave the OK for this idea. And so, Nissan’s NISMO division launched what it calls Heritage Parts Program specifically to cater to the needs of R32
owners.
And that’s merely the start! As you can see from the featured PowerPoint slide, “with further expansion”
is an indicator that the R33 and R34 will follow in due time. The arm tasked with supplying official spares for old GT-R models, however, will go official late this autumn. At this moment in time, it isn’t known if parts availability will extend beyond Japan’s borders.
While all this sounds nice and all, but the Japanese manufacturer might have forgotten something. Or should I say, someone? Without further beating around the bush, I’m referring to the Z crowd. You know, those people enamored with Nissan's quirky 240Z, 280ZX, and 300ZX
sports cars.
For the complete lowdown on the program from Takao Katagiri, president and CEO of NISMO
and Autech Japan, skip the video to the 13m40s mark.