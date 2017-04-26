autoevolution

V8-Powered Nissan Silvia Causes Aural Mayhem in Monaco, Resident Calls Police

 
Can you imagine how loud a machine must be in order to cause a stir in Monaco? Well, the city-state that has supposedly seen all the supercars in the world was recently shaken and stirred by an LS-swapped Nissan Silvia.
We're looking at an S14 incarnation of the machine, albeit one that has been gifted with an S15 body. More importantly, the Nissan is animated by an LS3, with the mill allowing the driver to control no less than 730 ponies.

With the S14.5 (this is how the owner of the car reportedly nicknamed his beast) having recently visited the city for the Top Marques Monaco event, the screaming nature of its V8 setup managed to make a resident lose his cool.

After the NASCAR-like soundtrack was unleashed onto the Monaco streets, the man confronted the team handling the car and ended up calling the police.

The outcome of the law enforcement moment is described by the YouTuber who brought the moment to our attention: " [The setup] makes this definitely the loudest thing I have ever heard. With effortless flames from the exhaust, it was unlike anything I have ever seen in Monaco. It later sparked outrage amongst a nearby resident, and the police were called. But all they did was wait to make sure of no more noise. The car was later winched onto its trailer,"

Truth be told, noise limits exist for a reason and episodes such as the one seen here only bring a bad name for the car community altogether.

So if, for instance, the Chevrolet engineers could take measures to ensure the C7 Corvette ZR1 prototype wasn't too loud for the Nurburgring, we expect private cars to follow the basic common sense rules.

In fact, the said event has brought quite some trouble to the streets of Monaco, with many drivers deciding to cross the line, be it through hooning or deciding to remove their front license plates (required in the European Union). To get an idea of just how busy the local police forces were, we're inviting you to check out the second clip below.



