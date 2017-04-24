$100,000 Classic Mini by David Brown Automotive Meets Supercars in Monaco Review

More and more enthusiasts are starting to get swept off their feet by the idea of a remastered classic, so this side of the market is in the middle of an expansion. One of the machines that push the trend forward is the David Brown Automotive-reimagined classic Mini.





The official details of the British specialist's second release landed earlier this month and here we are, talking about a review of the remastered Mini - we'll remind you that the company previously released the Aston Martin DB5-reinventing Speedback GT, a contraption that comes with a price of $753,000.Compared to the financial burden of the said Grand Tourer, the tax-excluding price range of the David Brown Mini, which sits between $62,000 and $86,000, seems like a bargain.The review we have here comes from Shmee150, with the YouTuber being fit for the role, simply thanks to the fact that this small car collection includes a Mini from the good old days.The drive involves the Monte Carlo edition of the uber-compact restomod, aptly taking place in the hills above Monaco . And the fact that this British icon looks at home in the company of the area's supercar population is one of the reasons that justify its price. That and the 1,000 hours required to build each car.The company is only planning to bring between 100 and 200 units of the plush toy to the world, so we must also take the exclusivity into account.Nevertheless, not many will agree with the fact that the contraption's tech package involves rebuilt versions of the original 1,275cc engine and the four-speed gearbox.As the vlogger points out, the 98 ponies delivered by the refreshed engine are a massive jump compared to the old package, while the 750 kg scale footprint of the thing mean you can have fun in it.The cabin mixes the classic package with modern features such as Android Auto/Apple CarPlay infotainment, as well as fine leather. So, are such elements enough to justify the fiery price of the thing? Check out the video below for more clues.