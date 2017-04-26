1,750 HP Nissan GT-R Terrorises Monaco, Spits Fire and Sets Off Alarm

After so many years of aftermarket attention, the Nissan GT-R can now blur the line between street vehicles and racecars. And, sometimes, things become foggy enough for a 1,750 hp Godzilla to escape on the street.





This Nissan sets off alarms for the fun of it and, if you get a deja-vu after watching it in action, it might be because the car is run by the same crew that brought the V8-swapped Nissan Silvia to the city-state.



As we



Regardless, it doesn't take a motoring specialist to figure out that 1,750 hp exceeds the street output necessities by quite a lot - as an unspoken rule of the modded GT-R realm, many packages that aim to remain close to the drivability of the standard car are limited to 1,250 hp.



At the other end of the output scale, we find the GT-R examples engaged in the battle for the R35 quarter-mile world record. Most of these come from the US, packing anywhere between 2,500 and 3,000 ponies.



The Godzilla war had brought jaw-dropping progress, with the Nissan GT-R having



The said output comes from the extreme R35 in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The Nissan has recently visited Monaco for the Top Marques event, drawing attention with its extreme growl and its dragony nature - the machine has a thing for spitting fire.This Nissan sets off alarms for the fun of it and, if you get a deja-vu after watching it in action, it might be because the car is run by the same crew that brought the V8-swapped Nissan Silvia to the city-state.As we explained earlier today, the Silvia trouble maker, whose exhaust is considerably louder than the already-screaming setup of this GT-R, belongs to the camp that can ruin the fun for everybody. Having an exhaust that highlights the beastly nature of the engine compartment's contents is one thing and determining residents to call the police is another.Regardless, it doesn't take a motoring specialist to figure out that 1,750 hp exceeds the street output necessities by quite a lot - as an unspoken rule of the modded GT-R realm, many packages that aim to remain close to the drivability of the standard car are limited to 1,250 hp.At the other end of the output scale, we find the GT-R examples engaged in the battle for the R35 quarter-mile world record. Most of these come from the US, packing anywhere between 2,500 and 3,000 ponies.The Godzilla war had brought jaw-dropping progress, with the Nissan GT-R having become a six-second car earlier this year. At this level of power, the maximum output is simply a question of playing with the boost level. However, the real issues come from the transmission limitations, but that's another story for another time.