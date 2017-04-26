autoevolution

1,750 HP Nissan GT-R Terrorises Monaco, Spits Fire and Sets Off Alarm

 
26 Apr 2017, 17:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
After so many years of aftermarket attention, the Nissan GT-R can now blur the line between street vehicles and racecars. And, sometimes, things become foggy enough for a 1,750 hp Godzilla to escape on the street.
The said output comes from the extreme R35 in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. The Nissan has recently visited Monaco for the Top Marques event, drawing attention with its extreme growl and its dragony nature - the machine has a thing for spitting fire.

This Nissan sets off alarms for the fun of it and, if you get a deja-vu after watching it in action, it might be because the car is run by the same crew that brought the V8-swapped Nissan Silvia to the city-state.

As we explained earlier today, the Silvia trouble maker, whose exhaust is considerably louder than the already-screaming setup of this GT-R, belongs to the camp that can ruin the fun for everybody. Having an exhaust that highlights the beastly nature of the engine compartment's contents is one thing and determining residents to call the police is another.

Regardless, it doesn't take a motoring specialist to figure out that 1,750 hp exceeds the street output necessities by quite a lot - as an unspoken rule of the modded GT-R realm, many packages that aim to remain close to the drivability of the standard car are limited to 1,250 hp.

At the other end of the output scale, we find the GT-R examples engaged in the battle for the R35 quarter-mile world record. Most of these come from the US, packing anywhere between 2,500 and 3,000 ponies.

The Godzilla war had brought jaw-dropping progress, with the Nissan GT-R having become a six-second car earlier this year. At this level of power, the maximum output is simply a question of playing with the boost level. However, the real issues come from the transmission limitations, but that's another story for another time.

Nissan GT-R Monaco supercar Nissan
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

NISSAN GT-R 79
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN Juke65