Cute Girl Pushes Her 600 HP Nissan 240SX to 9s Quarter-Mile with Explosive Start

Drag racing was hardly a priority for Nissan when the automaker designed the 240SX, and yet this hasn't stopped the drag strip realm from turning the sportscar into nothing short of a sprinting monster.





The girl behind the wheel of the S14 Silvia explains this has been her daily driver for over half a decade - she lets us know that the build process kicked off seven years ago. Today, the



To be more precise, the S14 can play the 1,320 feet game in 9.9 seconds. As the owner states in the clip, we are dealing with the "stock motor", but the engine works with a 6626 Precision turbo. In the transmission department, we find a Toyota V161 six-speed manual gearbox.



Now, before anybody rushes to compare the time delivered by this Nissan with the headline-grabbing 9.65s quarter-mile performance of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, we need to point out the apple-to-orange nature of the comparo. In a bit of a stretch, such battles could perhaps involve modded Demons and, as we've recently



The 1997 Nissan 240SX now spits flames like a dragon and, since its exhaust pierces the front fender, you can easily notice the fiery character of the car.



Such real-world tales can serve as inspiration magic for tons of drag racing enthusiasts out there, so we're always glad to bring them to you.



The shenanigan was caught on camera t the Street Car Takeover event held in Orlando, with the piece of footage below bringing you a pretty complete take on the matter.



The freshest example of this comes from the second-gen 240SX we have here, with the Nissan and its owner having quite the history together.The girl behind the wheel of the S14 Silvia explains this has been her daily driver for over half a decade - she lets us know that the build process kicked off seven years ago. Today, the Nissan packs no less than 600 ponies and, given its cool scale footprint, the 240SX manages to complete the quarter-mile sprint in a delicious time.To be more precise, the S14 can play the 1,320 feet game in 9.9 seconds. As the owner states in the clip, we are dealing with the "stock motor", but the engine works with a 6626 Precision turbo. In the transmission department, we find a Toyota V161 six-speed manual gearbox.Now, before anybody rushes to compare the time delivered by this Nissan with the headline-grabbing 9.65s quarter-mile performance of the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, we need to point out the apple-to-orange nature of the comparo. In a bit of a stretch, such battles could perhaps involve modded Demons and, as we've recently explained , a 1,500 hp incarnation of the Mopar halo car is coming.The 1997 Nissan 240SX now spits flames like a dragon and, since its exhaust pierces the front fender, you can easily notice the fiery character of the car.Such real-world tales can serve as inspiration magic for tons of drag racing enthusiasts out there, so we're always glad to bring them to you.The shenanigan was caught on camera t the Street Car Takeover event held in Orlando, with the piece of footage below bringing you a pretty complete take on the matter.