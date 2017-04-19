Hennessey-Possesed Dodge Challenger Demon Getting 1,500 HP, NHRA-Legal Roll Cage

Remember the rumor
talking about the Dodge Challenger Demon packing north of 1,000 ponies when fed race fuel? Well, you can forget all about that unfulfilled dream and that's because Hennessey Performance is preparing a Demon package that will dial things all the way to 1,500 hp.
Frankly, anybody with a thing for muscle cars saw the wave of Demon
aftermarket packages coming. And, given Hennessey's dedication for 4-digit output numbers, the Lone Star State specialist seems like the perfect company to deliver such a massage for the new Mopar halo car.
The Texan developer is keen to grab a slice of the Demon pie, so the 1,500 hp pack will be just the tip of the iceberg, with Henesey set to bring us a host of packages for the SRT bad boy - the range of upgrades is set to kick off with a 1,000 hp kit.
Heck, the aftermarket specialist even has something for those who can't or don't want to get their hands on the 3,300 Demons Dodge is bringing to the world. We're talking about the 1,000 (perhaps 1,000-plus) hp Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Exorcist, which is currently in the works
.
To go with the 1,500-pony boost, Hennessey will deliver a long list of drag strip equipment, such as parachutes (yay!). More importantly, the Texan specialist will fill in the roll cage void left behind by Dodge, with the NHRA-certified nature of the cage meaning that you won't be kicked off the drag strip even when pulling amazing (8-second ?) runs. You'll just have to settle for the less generous warranty Hennessey offers.
If you happen to prefer hypercars over muscle machines, you can view this shenanigan as a way for Hennessey to do its homework for the next incarnation of the Venom. Dubbed F5, the successor of the Lotus-based 1,451 hp Venom GT is set to pack 1,500 ponies, with the company having promised a top speed of around 290 mph. But this is another story for another time...