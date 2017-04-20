This Boosted Dodge Charger Hellcat Does Demon-Rivaling 9s Passes And a Wheelie

In all its 840 hp race fuel might, the Dodge Challenger Demon
might also give aficionados out there a few reasons to pick on it. For one thing, there will always be a camp talking about how investing in a Demon isn't worth it, since you can reach your 9s goals with less than $100,000, which is the expected price of the new kid on the muscle block.
Case in point with the Dodge... Charger Hellcat in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page. This four-door Mopar machine has been gifted with a respectable amount of mods, with the result being mouth-watering quarter-mile times.
To be more precise, the four-door Dodge can easily deliver 9s 1,320 feet runs. And while the thing doesn't fully match the 9.65s performance of the Demon in this clip, the difference is irrelevant. For one thing, different tires, or even a heftier burnout or a different track prep could bring the Hellcat Charger to the said performance level.
In fact, if you pay attention to one of the machine's take-offs, you'll notice what might just be a wheelie - after the New York Auto Show Dodge
booth showed a Challenger Demon doing a... standing wheelie, Hellcat owners had a bit of trouble going to sleep at night.
Now, before anybody goes too deep down the modded Hellcat path, we'll remind you that the Demon will get its own rabbit hole.
For one thing, we've recently talked about
what might be the craziest Demon out there. We're referring to Hennessey's upgrade collection for the beast, which will be topped by a package taking things to 1,500 horses.
And if you're wondering if such a package destined for a car that's only being produced in 3,300 examples (that's 3,000 for the US and 300 for Canada) makes sense, you clearly don't belong on this side of the automotive culture.