Nissan Prices 2017 Rogue Sport From $21,420, On Sale In May

2017 marks the tenth anniversary of the Qashqai
, and better late than never, Nissan decided to give the European crossover SUV a U.S.-spec equivalent. The Rogue Sport is its name and pricing for the “right-sized” model will start from $21,420 w/o destination.
On sale from May 11, the Rogue Sport
comes in three flavors: S, SV, and SL. Each trim level is available in either front- or AWD
, with the most expensive configuration starting from $27,420. Bearing in mind the flurry of standard kit, it comes as no surprise that Nissan hit the value-minded road once again.
Featuring an exterior design heavily inspired by that of its bigger brother, the Rogue Sport is propelled by a 2.0-liter DOHC
inline-four connected to an Xtronic CVT
with Eco Mode. The 141-hp and 147-lb.ft. powerplant may not be the last word in the get-up-and-go world, but Nissan
’s North American arm makes a case for “sporty feel and handling more in line with a small sedan.”
In terms of practicality, the Rogue Sport offers seating for five and up to 22.9 cubic feet of cargo space for your bits ’n’ bobs behind the second-row seats. Fold them down, and capacity grows to 61.1 cubic feet, which is pretty good for a compact crossover. Designed for the younger buyer interested in crossovers, the Rogue Sport also offers plenty of onboard technology.
Just to name a few of those, NissanConnect features satellite navigation and Mobile Apps, Siri Eyes Free, the Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, as well as Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant. As for convenience, available kit includes heated front seats, leather-appointed seats, SiriusXM satellite radio, and Divide-N-Hide cargo system.
Safety
is another area where the Rogue Sport excels thanks to the Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield suite. The list of goodies is comprised of Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, and Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection.
More pricing info on the Rogue Sport is available in the following PDF.