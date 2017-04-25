autoevolution

Nissan Prices 2017 Rogue Sport From $21,420, On Sale In May

 
25 Apr 2017, 4:50 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
2017 marks the tenth anniversary of the Qashqai, and better late than never, Nissan decided to give the European crossover SUV a U.S.-spec equivalent. The Rogue Sport is its name and pricing for the “right-sized” model will start from $21,420 w/o destination.
On sale from May 11, the Rogue Sport comes in three flavors: S, SV, and SL. Each trim level is available in either front- or AWD, with the most expensive configuration starting from $27,420. Bearing in mind the flurry of standard kit, it comes as no surprise that Nissan hit the value-minded road once again.

Featuring an exterior design heavily inspired by that of its bigger brother, the Rogue Sport is propelled by a 2.0-liter DOHC inline-four connected to an Xtronic CVT with Eco Mode. The 141-hp and 147-lb.ft. powerplant may not be the last word in the get-up-and-go world, but Nissan’s North American arm makes a case for “sporty feel and handling more in line with a small sedan.”

In terms of practicality, the Rogue Sport offers seating for five and up to 22.9 cubic feet of cargo space for your bits ’n’ bobs behind the second-row seats. Fold them down, and capacity grows to 61.1 cubic feet, which is pretty good for a compact crossover. Designed for the younger buyer interested in crossovers, the Rogue Sport also offers plenty of onboard technology.

Just to name a few of those, NissanConnect features satellite navigation and Mobile Apps, Siri Eyes Free, the Around View Monitor with Moving Object Detection, as well as Hands-free Text Messaging Assistant. As for convenience, available kit includes heated front seats, leather-appointed seats, SiriusXM satellite radio, and Divide-N-Hide cargo system.

Safety is another area where the Rogue Sport excels thanks to the Nissan Intelligent Safety Shield suite. The list of goodies is comprised of Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, and Forward Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection.

More pricing info on the Rogue Sport is available in the following PDF.

 Download attachment: 2017 Nissan Rogue Sport pricing chart (PDF)

2017 Nissan Rogue Sport price Nissan Rogue Sport crossover Nissan SUV US
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our NISSAN Testdrives:

2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 Nissan Maxima78
2016 Nissan Juke Nismo RS62
2016 Nissan GT-R81
2015 Nissan Pulsar67
2014 NISSAN Qashqai77
2014 NISSAN 370Z Roadster69
NISSAN Patrol66
NISSAN GT-R 79
NISSAN Juke65