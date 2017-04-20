Hyundai Crosses Antarctica With Near-Stock Santa Fe, They Have Video

Hyundai
has recreated an expedition
made by Sir Ernest Shackelton, which involved crossing the Antarctic.
The South Korean automaker has managed to find the great-grandson of the legendary explorer, and he got to drive a near-stock Santa Fe
2.2 diesel across the continent of Antarctica to accomplish the expedition.
The 30-day crossing was done in December 2016, and it was timed to commemorate the centennial of the Trans-Antarctic expedition of his great-grandfather and his team.
One hundred years ago, the journey
took two years to complete, which goes to show the kind of progress that modern technology has brought into our lives, and most of us take it for granted. The expedition started from Union Camp, went all the way to McMurdo, and then returned.
The 5,800-kilometer drive took place in icy terrain and temperatures well below freezing
. Arctic Trucks prepared the Santa Fe 2.2 diesel to run on Jet A-1 fuel, which is the only one available on that continent, and installed a pre-heater to deal with the cold.
Other modifications include raising the body to fit low-pressure tires, which operate at one-tenth of a standard tire pressure for the road. Those big tires are so soft that it is possible to drive over someone’s bare hand and not hurt the individual. New sub-frames had to be installed, along with a different suspension and distinctive gears within the wheel hubs.
A higher capacity fuel tank was implemented to enhance range. According to Gisli Jonsson from Arctic Trucks, any machinery can break down in Antarctica, but they know how to prepare vehicles for this type of expedition.
He claims that a full traverse like this has never been attempted, but the crew managed the seemingly impossible feat of returning with all the equipment after reaching McMurdo on wheels.
The accomplishment will probably trigger adventurous instincts in other explorers, and other companies might be interested in beating Hyundai’s time at this Trans-Antarctic crossing by car.