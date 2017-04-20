autoevolution

Hyundai Crosses Antarctica With Near-Stock Santa Fe, They Have Video

 
20 Apr 2017, 13:49 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Hyundai has recreated an expedition made by Sir Ernest Shackelton, which involved crossing the Antarctic.
The South Korean automaker has managed to find the great-grandson of the legendary explorer, and he got to drive a near-stock Santa Fe 2.2 diesel across the continent of Antarctica to accomplish the expedition.

The 30-day crossing was done in December 2016, and it was timed to commemorate the centennial of the Trans-Antarctic expedition of his great-grandfather and his team.

One hundred years ago, the journey took two years to complete, which goes to show the kind of progress that modern technology has brought into our lives, and most of us take it for granted. The expedition started from Union Camp, went all the way to McMurdo, and then returned.

The 5,800-kilometer drive took place in icy terrain and temperatures well below freezing. Arctic Trucks prepared the Santa Fe 2.2 diesel to run on Jet A-1 fuel, which is the only one available on that continent, and installed a pre-heater to deal with the cold.

Other modifications include raising the body to fit low-pressure tires, which operate at one-tenth of a standard tire pressure for the road. Those big tires are so soft that it is possible to drive over someone’s bare hand and not hurt the individual. New sub-frames had to be installed, along with a different suspension and distinctive gears within the wheel hubs.

A higher capacity fuel tank was implemented to enhance range. According to Gisli Jonsson from Arctic Trucks, any machinery can break down in Antarctica, but they know how to prepare vehicles for this type of expedition.

He claims that a full traverse like this has never been attempted, but the crew managed the seemingly impossible feat of returning with all the equipment after reaching McMurdo on wheels.

The accomplishment will probably trigger adventurous instincts in other explorers, and other companies might be interested in beating Hyundai’s time at this Trans-Antarctic crossing by car.



hyundai santa fe Hyundai Expedition Antarctic adventure
press release
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our HYUNDAI Testdrives:

2016 HYUNDAI SONATA HYBRID77