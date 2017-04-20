autoevolution

Touartech Looking For Rally Ride Lead Volunteer Motorcyclists

 
20 Apr 2017, 14:48 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Touartech’s coolest rallies this year in the United States are closing in, and the renowned manufacturer of specialized off-road gear is asking for lead volunteer riders. Do you have the skill to apply?
Coming up in June 22-25, the Touartech Rally West in Plain, Washington, is said to be the largest ADV motorcyle rally in the U.S., taking riders to awesome trails in the Cascade Mountains.

This is followed by the Touartech Rally East, scheduled for August 17-20 in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. It’s not expected to be as great as the former, but that could change if its popularity continues to grow.

And if you live or happen to be in these two areas this summer, Touartech is looking for you, especially if you know how to handle a bike on dirt and mud.

The company is seeking for skilled adventure riders who have experience with GPS tracks. Knowing your way in the above mentioned areas is a plus, but not a requirement.

If apply and get to become a Ride Leader, you will attend the event at no cost and will also receive a nice Exclusive SWAG Package from the company. Touartech hasn’t mentioned what that exactly is, but we can bet on luggage systems and some riding/leisure apparel.

So, if riding the trails is your second nature, you can apply for the leader position on the event’s website here. You can also directly contact iain.g@touartech-usa.com for the Rally West or eric.a@touartech-usa.com for the Rally East event.

In the meantime, you can also check the clip below and see how last year’s event unfolded so you know what to expect. It looks like tons of fun if you ask me and you might get the chance to meet with some off-road riding celebrity.

bmw r 1200 honda africa twin adventure off-road
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78