Touartech Looking For Rally Ride Lead Volunteer Motorcyclists

Coming up in June 22-25, the Touartech Rally West in Plain, Washington, is said to be the largest ADV motorcyle rally in the U.S., taking riders to awesome trails in the Cascade Mountains.This is followed by the Touartech Rally East, scheduled for August 17-20 in Huntingdon, Pennsylvania. It’s not expected to be as great as the former, but that could change if its popularity continues to grow.And if you live or happen to be in these two areas this summer, Touartech is looking for you, especially if you know how to handle a bike on dirt and mud.The company is seeking for skilled adventure riders who have experience with GPS tracks. Knowing your way in the above mentioned areas is a plus, but not a requirement.If apply and get to become a Ride Leader, you will attend the event at no cost and will also receive a nice Exclusive SWAG Package from the company. Touartech hasn’t mentioned what that exactly is, but we can bet on luggage systems and some riding/leisure apparel.So, if riding the trails is your second nature, you can apply for the leader position on the event’s website here . You can also directly contact iain.g@touartech-usa.com for the Rally West or eric.a@touartech-usa.com for the Rally East event.In the meantime, you can also check the clip below and see how last year’s event unfolded so you know what to expect. It looks like tons of fun if you ask me and you might get the chance to meet with some off-road riding celebrity.