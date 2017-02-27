autoevolution

2018 BMW Motorrad GS Trophy Central Asia Taking Place In Mongolia

 
The road to the BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy for 2018 has been paved now and all the tracks lead to Mongolia as the latest edition is set to take place in the early summer of next year. Anyone keen to win a place in the competition should now sign up as the regional qualifiers are set to take place throughout 2017.
After North and South Africa, South then North America, and Southeast Asia, the sixth BMW Motorrad International GS Trophy is set to take place in Mongolia. For some time a dream destination for adventure riders, the country offers spectacular scenery and fantastic riding challenges in a vast land that’s also known for weather extremes and nomadic people born to live in such an environment.

The bike manufacturer announced the event is open to all non-professional BMW riders. The competition tests riders on their riding, adventure, and teamwork skills while confident handling of the GS motorcycle is the pylon of the skill set.

The regional qualifiers you can join will be held throughout 2017, typically replicating the challenges of the International GS Trophy and er often two or multiple-day competitions with riders scoring points to lead them to the final.

At the end, those lucky three will be fully equipped by BMW Motorrad for the adventure ahead, flown to Mongolia and each represented with a brand new personalized BMW GS model to rider for the duration of the big event.

Following a successful introduction in 2016, women will again be able to compete in the Mongolian stage. They can qualify for their national team at the regional qualifiers in a similar way the men do.

Furthermore, the best two women in each regional qualifier who didn’t get in the top three overall, will move forward to an International GS Trophy Female Qualifier where the best will be selected for the International GS Trophy Female Team.
