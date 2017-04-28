Young Guns’ Custom Indian Scout Revealing Soon, Named After Famous Chicken

Switzerland customizer Young Guns Speed Shop
started working on a special project at the beginning of the year, namely a custom Indian Scout that will be both attractive enough for it to be showcased at different events and fast enough to be raced. And the word is, the machine will be ready in two weeks.
Nik Heer (27) and Fabian Witzig (22) worked hard these past weeks, transforming a standard silver Scout in what it should be an intimidating racing opponent. They actually named it “Miracle Mike”, the same as that famous chicken in the 40s which survived for months after getting beheaded.
“Miracle Mike was an incredible chicken which lived without its head for 18 months,”
Nik explains. “We can’t think about anything that’s scarier to compete against than something you can chop the head off, and it is still going strong!”
“Our Scout sprint racer, Miracle Mike, is a nitrous-powered performance machine,”
he further adds. “ It has been the most complicated and difficult build we have done so far, even more difficult than our winning bike in the Sultans of Sprint and our Bonneville 750 vintage record holder.”
The speed-cruiser is said to be ready just in time for unveiling at the Art & Wheels show in Basel, Switzerland, on Saturday, 13th May. It will also be one of 16 motorcycles taking part in this year’s Essenza sprint races and design competition.
There will be three sprint races this year, one in June at the Cafe Racer Festival in Montlhery, France, and one at Glemseck 101, Germany, in September. Miracle Mike will face custom motorcycles entered by other manufacturers on a straight 1/8th of a mile strip. The winners will be the highest ranked participants in both sprints.
Apart from the racing, during the three months between the sprints, a professional jury along with the public will vote for each build to decide the winner of the design competition.
Stay close for the big reveal. In the meantime, check out the attached photos from the building process of Miracle Mike.