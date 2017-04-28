Dainese Reveals 115 Years Anniversario Collection

Motorcycle gear manufacturer Dainese and sub-brand AGV are celebrating 115 years of cumulated experience in providing safety for riders and other sport enthusiasts. On the occasion, the two have released a special Anniversario Collection oozing with style and originality.





All imprinted T-shirts look awesome, but three of them are very important for the two companies as they were intended to pay homage to three famous racers who got sponsored by the Italian brands.



The Barry T-shirt is about one number, one color, and one rider. And the number 7, in motorcycle racing, just like red, white, yellow, and black, makes you think of Barry Sheene.



Born in 1950 in England, Barry entered all the Motorcycle GP classes from 50 to 750 cc but achieved far less than he could have. However, he won 23 races and made his mark, because he was the biggest character of them all. Known for his exuberant riding and resulting falls, Dainese tested its first back protector with his help.



Giacomo Agostini, the most successful Motorcycle GP rider with 15 championships and 122 races, has his own commemorative T-shirt. He began collaborating with Dainese in 1975, and he saw the introduction of colored, thicker leather and double protective straps.



Last but not least, Kenny Roberts was not forgotten and has his own homage tee. He landed in the Motorcycle GP in 1978, and thanks to his dirt-track and Goodyear tire experience, rode his Yamaha 500 with a unique and personal style hat made the bike glide. He also helped to create the first knee slider.



The collection also includes the Legacy Leather Jacket, a total black item with tone on tone colored patches on the chest and shoulders. The Dainese logo in its 70’s styled lettering stands out on the front, while the upper left arm holds three logos coming straight from the Italian brand’s tradition.



You can take a look at the new collection in the clip below and the attached photo gallery.



