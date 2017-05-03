Break Track Records In 2017, Win Pirelli Performance Tires

autoevolution

Performance tire manufacturer Pirelli has announced a collaboration with Pirelli road racing vendors to bring a new rewards program in 2017 for riders who set new absolute motorcycle track records.
Those riders who already run on Pirelli race compound tires and break a lap record during a 2017 sanctioned event will be awarded with a fresh new set of tires along with a commemorative plaque to acknowledge their achievement.

“We want to continue to recognize the riders’ that showcase the performance of Pirelli’s road racing tires,” said Oscar Solis, Pirelli Road Racing Manager. “Pirelli has decided to make it a little bit more personal this year, and that’s why we will replace the set of tires used to make the lap record and also give the commemorative plaque for achievement. The plaque is something that can stand out on the trophy case at home!”

Last year, Pirelli’s high-tier racing slicks claimed a whopping eight record-breaking track bounties, with the most recent lap record being set at Daytona International Speedway by Cory West during the Championship Cup Series (CCS) Race of Championships in October.

This “Bounty” is valid for qualifying riders at race sanctioned events, including AFM, ASRA, ASMA, CCS, CMRA, CVMA, CRA, Moto Series, Moto West GP, MOM, MRA, MCRA, OMRRA, SMRI, USBA, WMRRA, and WERA sanctioned events.

To qualify for a “Bounty” you need to all of the following requirements, starting with the fact that your rider must be using Pirelli road-race front and rear tires during the record-breaking race.

The race club also has to confirm the new absolute bike track record and the fact that it was done using Pirelli rubber. If the lap record is broken more than once during a specific race, the last and fastest one will get the “Bounty.”

Track day and open practice days are not eligible for the campaign, and the “Bounty” is limited to the first ten riders to qualify this year.
