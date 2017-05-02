autoevolution

BMW Motorrad Turns Its Website Into a Cool Minimalist Experience

 
2 May 2017, 14:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
In a time and age when your company gets rated by the way it is represented online, BMW Motorrad decided to change the face and functionality of its virtual side of business by launching a redesigned website for 2017 onwards.
The more modern and minimalist website showcases BMW Motorrad as a lifestyle brand, featuring a broad range of content that will count for a better user experience.

The areas of brand, product, lifestyle, and cross-selling have been interlinked in an intelligent, contemporary style, while previous static product showcasing have been replaced by vibrant storytelling tiles.

Each product page now reflects the character of the segment in question while getting reinforced with stories that focus on subjects like stunt rider Chris Northover, Orlando Bloom’s custom motorcycle, current events, latest lifestyle products as well as other interesting highlights.

The product page of each entry got restructured now being based on the kind of consultation talk a customer might usually encounter at a BMW Motorrad dealer. The new website also provides the sound of the motorcycles along with numerous videos to immerse the user in the world it digitally paints.

For ease of access, the content items on the web page have been linked using an intelligent tagging system that enables a seamless interconnection between the brand and product experience.

There are more than 400 pages that were created for the new platform, containing over 8,000 images and videos. The new website serves as a master and will be available in 50 countries, with Germany and South Africa being the first to go live.

I fiddled a bit with the latter because it’s in English, and I can say it really is among the best-looking industry platforms, if not the coolest one out there. It has a clean, minimalist design with smooth transitions and animations that make navigation a pleasing experience.
bmw s 1000 xr BMW motorcycles bike industry bike life
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78