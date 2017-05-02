BMW Motorrad Turns Its Website Into a Cool Minimalist Experience

In a time and age when your company gets rated by the way it is represented online, BMW Motorrad
decided to change the face and functionality of its virtual side of business by launching a redesigned website for 2017 onwards.
The more modern and minimalist website showcases BMW Motorrad as a lifestyle brand, featuring a broad range of content that will count for a better user experience.
The areas of brand, product, lifestyle, and cross-selling have been interlinked in an intelligent, contemporary style, while previous static product showcasing have been replaced by vibrant storytelling tiles.
Each product page now reflects the character of the segment in question while getting reinforced with stories that focus on subjects like stunt rider Chris Northover, Orlando Bloom’s custom motorcycle, current events, latest lifestyle products as well as other interesting highlights.
The product page of each entry got restructured now being based on the kind of consultation talk a customer might usually encounter at a BMW Motorrad dealer. The new website also provides the sound of the motorcycles along with numerous videos to immerse the user in the world it digitally paints.
For ease of access, the content items on the web page have been linked using an intelligent tagging system that enables a seamless interconnection between the brand and product experience.
There are more than 400 pages that were created for the new platform, containing over 8,000 images and videos. The new website serves as a master and will be available in 50 countries, with Germany
and South Africa
being the first to go live.
I fiddled a bit with the latter because it’s in English, and I can say it really is among the best-looking industry platforms, if not the coolest one out there. It has a clean, minimalist design with smooth transitions and animations that make navigation a pleasing experience.