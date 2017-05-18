Luxury and Boogers Somehow Find Some Common Ground in This Ad for Sixt

If you love cars, you have to feel for the rented cars: those poor machines get nothing but abuse throughout their entire lives. If cars could scream, passing by the parking lot of a rental company would be a deafening experience.





You can almost imagine them shivering with fear as they roll off the production line, thinking they might end up in the fleet of a car rental company. You know how they say "drive it like you stole it?" Well, replace "stole" with "rented, " and the idiom does not lose any of its relevance.It's hard to tell what makes people treat those cars so bad and we suspect a research on the matter would bring out some interesting results. Who knows, maybe we could even identify potential murderers before they commit their crimes based on how they drive rentals. It'd be like "Minority Report," only slightly better because it involved driving.However, not all rentals are created equal. There are the bottom feeders - your small sedans or hatchbacks - and then there are the exclusive limousines that aren't meant for just anybody. You need to cough up a decent sum of money to drive these, so it's assumed that with financial power comes higher education as well.The thing is, you might have a Ph.D. and an MBA, but when it comes to cleaning your nose, you do it just like anyone else. As for kids... let's just say they are much more lax about how they handle their bodily fluids than the grown-ups.Using a BMW 7 Series luxury sedan and a little girl picking her nose that can't be more than ten years of age, this commercial from Sixt captures that moment when you don't really think things through before you do it, and then you have to come up with a quick solution. It's a hilarious way - albeit a bit gross - to point out the fact that there are some cars rented by Sixt that elicit a different attitude toward them than the usual vehicles in this position.