autoevolution

Luxury and Boogers Somehow Find Some Common Ground in This Ad for Sixt

 
18 May 2017, 10:30 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
If you love cars, you have to feel for the rented cars: those poor machines get nothing but abuse throughout their entire lives. If cars could scream, passing by the parking lot of a rental company would be a deafening experience.
You can almost imagine them shivering with fear as they roll off the production line, thinking they might end up in the fleet of a car rental company. You know how they say "drive it like you stole it?" Well, replace "stole" with "rented, " and the idiom does not lose any of its relevance.

It's hard to tell what makes people treat those cars so bad and we suspect a research on the matter would bring out some interesting results. Who knows, maybe we could even identify potential murderers before they commit their crimes based on how they drive rentals. It'd be like "Minority Report," only slightly better because it involved driving.

However, not all rentals are created equal. There are the bottom feeders - your small sedans or hatchbacks - and then there are the exclusive limousines that aren't meant for just anybody. You need to cough up a decent sum of money to drive these, so it's assumed that with financial power comes higher education as well.

The thing is, you might have a Ph.D. and an MBA, but when it comes to cleaning your nose, you do it just like anyone else. As for kids... let's just say they are much more lax about how they handle their bodily fluids than the grown-ups.

Using a BMW 7 Series luxury sedan and a little girl picking her nose that can't be more than ten years of age, this commercial from Sixt captures that moment when you don't really think things through before you do it, and then you have to come up with a quick solution. It's a hilarious way - albeit a bit gross - to point out the fact that there are some cars rented by Sixt that elicit a different attitude toward them than the usual vehicles in this position.

sixt ad commercial video lol funny BMW 7 Series Sixt
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our BMW Testdrives:

2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2016 BMW 220d xDrive75
2015 BMW 2 Series Gran Tourer71
2015 BMW 220d Convertible75
2015 BMW 1 Series Facelift72
BMW i886
2016 BMW 6 Series Gran Coupe74
2015 BMW 5 Series Gran Turismo77
2015 BMW X673