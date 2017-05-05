autoevolution

Husqvarna Motorsport Department Has A New Chief

 
5 May 2017, 14:04 UTC
Husqvarna Motorcycles are happy to announce a strategic change within its Motorsport Department. As a result, Diego Clement joins the brand as the new Head of the said branch with immediate effect, while Robert Jonas will assume the role as Vice President of Offroad Motorsports at KTM.
Enjoying one of the most successful eras of its recent history, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ Motorsport Department will see Diego Clement manage all Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing and factory supported activities globally.

The Swiss will be responsible for all of Husqvarna’s racing activities, including Motocross, Supercross, Enduro, Extreme Enduro, and SuperEnduro racing programs.

“I’m very happy and extremely grateful to be a part of this competition-driven company, Husqvarna Motorcycles. To represent Husqvarna in all offroad disciplines in Europe and the US is a true honor,” new Head of Motorsport at Husqvarna, Diego Clement said. “Combining passion with a willingness to work hard I’m looking forward to assisting Husqvarna continue winning races and title across the globe. This is really an exciting time for both Husqvarna Motorcycles and myself personally.”

Actively involved in top motocross racing as a rider and later as a team manager, the 26-year-old has been managing the Swiss Team at the Motocross of Nations for the last eight years. He now joins Husqvarna having previously held Motorsports and Marketing Coordinator positions within the motorcycle industry.

Also, representing Husqvarna in motorsport since February 2014, former Vice President for Husqvarna Motorsport Robert Jonas assumes a new role as Vice President of Offroad Motorsports at KTM Group.

“We’d like to warmly welcome Diego to the Husqvarna family,” Vice President of Offroad Motorsports at KTM Group Robert Jonas said. “As an expert in the offroad racing segment, we believe he is a perfect fit for the role of Head of Husqvarna’s Motorsport Department.”

From now on, Jonas will be responsible of all offroad activities within KTM Group’s Motorsport department.
