Nicky Hayden Suffers Serious Cerebral Damage, Report Says

If you’re following the news, you might have heard that Team Red Bull Honda racer Nicky Hayden suffered a nasty accident this week in Italy. He was rushed to the hospital, and a recent update from his team confirms he is in “extremely critical” condition.





“Nicky Hayden’s clinical condition remains extremely critical. The young man, who is still in the intensive care unit of Cesena’s Bufalini Hospital, has suffered a serious polytrauma with subsequent serious cerebral damage,” the hospital staff explained.



The 36-year-old Honda pilot was in Italy for the series’ race weekend at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari. He was training on his bicycle on the streets near Misano Adriatico when he was hit by a dark Peugeot 206 CC. The circumstances that led to the accident were not made public for the moment.



By the looks of it, Hayden hit the hood and the windshield with his torso and head mostly, causing him severe damage. Paramedics stabilized him on site, and then he was taken to the nearest hospital with the highest gravity code. Due to his critical condition, he was transferred to the Bufalini Hospital.



Nicky Hayden was the 2006 World Champion with Honda, beating Sprint Valentino Rossi. In the



From the past season, he returned to the Superbike Championship with the Red Bull World Superbike Honda, replacing Sylvain Guintoli alongside Michel van der Mark.



