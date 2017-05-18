Play MotoGP 2017 On PS4 And You Might Win A BMW

autoevolution

Dorna Sports takes racing to the living room this year by launching the exciting MotoGP eSport Championship. Get in the middle of the action and if you win the overall contest, you will get a BMW... M240i. Sorry, no motorcycle for the big winner...
Yeah, I don’t know why they chose a car to give away in a motorcycle racing contest, but there’s a bright side to this - if you win, you can sell it and buy two awesome bikes. There, problem solved!

The official MotoGP ’17 console video game will be the backbone of the eSports Championship, allowing gamers to take part in online challenges throughout the 2017 season.

The aim is to qualify for the season finale, which is to be held in November at the circuit in Valencia. This also coincides with the last round of the FIM MotoGP World Championship, and the eSport final event will be broadcast live by Dorna’s media partners.

"Moving into the eSports scene is taking MotoGP into a new era,” Dorna Sports Commercial Area Managing Director Pau Serracanta said. “It's a unique way to engage our established gaming audience and also a clear sign to the wider gaming community that MotoGP™ is not only one of the top motorsports properties in real life, but also one of the most exciting digital experiences a console game can deliver.”

Exclusive to SONY PlayStation 4, the MotoGP eSport Championship will provide a direct link to real life racing with seven online events in a time trial format. The 16 fastest players will be invited to test their skills in a first live event in Valencia, just ahead of the MotoGP season closer, with a BMW M240i car up for grabs as the top prize.

No details about the car’s configuration, but the model’s starting price is €45.400 in Europe, which, if you’re not a car guy, roughly translates to approximately two Ducati 1299 Panigale superbikes.
