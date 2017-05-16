autoevolution

BMW 2 Series Coupe Gets M Performance Accessories, a Special Edition Is Created

 
16 May 2017
by
BMW has introduced a limited edition of the 2 Series Coupe, which is called M240i Performance Edition.
Only 750 units will be made, and customers will be able to get it starting July 2017. It is based on the facelifted version of the 2 Series Coupe, and you can ever order it with xDrive all-wheel drive, which also means an automatic transmission in the range, which was already available in this configuration. The rear-wheel-drive model comes with either a six-speed manual gearbox or an automatic.

Regardless or transmission or drive choice, the M240i can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.4 seconds, while top speed is electronically capped at 250 km/h (155 mph).

Depending on the variant chosen, the average fuel economy varies from 7.7 liters/100 kilometers to 8.5 liters for every 100 km in the NEDC standardized cycle. No modifications have been made to the inline-six cylinder engine, which develops 340 HP thanks to M Performance TwinPower Turbo technology.

The German automaker has equipped the model with carbon fiber or black details that contrast the Alpine White paintwork. A distinguishing set of 19-inch alloy rims has been fitted, and the forged wheels come in a two-tone finish. They blend diamond-polished spokes with Orbit Grey for their interior.

Other accessories include a front bumper that includes additional air guides, a splitter, a new front section, and a matte black spoiler lip. The kidney grille’s bars have been painted black, and the same has happened to the radiator grille, and they are matched with the rear diffuser and the carbon fiber rear spoiler.

The tailpipes have a carbon fiber trim with the “M” logo on it, and the same material is used for the side mirror caps, and side sill attachments.

Almost all the elements mentioned above can be ordered from the M Performance catalog, which means that you have a shot at a “Performance Edition” at a later date if you miss out on the 750 units.

The interior does not have a special plaque or extra accessories from the range, so you are ready to go when ticking boxes on the optional extras catalog by M Performance parts is involved.
