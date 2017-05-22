Oil Spill Sends Half Moto3 Riders Sliding Out Of Track

autoevolution

We’ve seen an awesome duel between the two Movistar Yamaha pilots over the weekend, but there was another event that happened which could easily be named one of the most spectacular one in years.
The Moto3 race at the MotoGP World Championship’s French Grand Prix was abruptly stopped as a huge group of riders started to slide out of the track in a weird way.

According to Motorsport, an oil spill at Turn 6 was responsible for the surreal scenario, where, one-by-one, bikes went down under braking in quick succession, with several riders being hit.

The spill was caused by Adam Norrodin’s bike which started leaking oil after a contact with another rider earlier in the race. The race switched to red flag for the debris to be removed and the bikes to be checked.

Despite several riders visiting the medical center, all were able to ride and the race was soon back on, also being shortened to 16 laps total.

From here, Jorge Marin took the lead but pushed a bit hard in the same cursed corner and high-sided, leaving Romano Fenati first. However, Joan Mir started to close in to the Italian with the rest of the pack behind.

Fenati was well under pressure, and when the gap closed to 0.6 seconds, he started to make mistakes and lost the front in Turn 7, leaving Mir with a three-second advantage which transformed into a 4.2s by the checkered flag.

However, if he had a comfortable win, the riders behind were still fighting and put on quite a show. Darry Binder and Aron Canet initially fought for runner-up, but both failed, leaving Marcos Ramirez and Fabio di Giannantonio to carry on.

Later in the race, Binder and Canet were back in the fight, with the South African crashing out in Turn 7 on the last lap, leaving Canet alone for the second-place finish. Di Giannantonio, who was the only rider in the lead pack not to slide in the oil spill fiasco, managed to stay up and get the third place.

