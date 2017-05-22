autoevolution

Vinales Brings Yamaha’s 500th Grand Prix Win At Le Mans

 
22 May 2017, 13:37 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
Movistar Yamaha MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales fought his way hard and dominated the field to achieve a great victory at the Grand Prix de France over the weekend. His latest success also sealed Yamaha’s 500th Grand Prix win.
Vinales was showing great strength from the beginning of the 28th lap. Starting from the pole position, he shot off the line to take the holeshot and slotted into second as he dived into turn 3, behind Johann Zarco.

With 22 laps, the Spaniard made a textbook move on the satellite Yamaha rookie taking over the lead and putting the hammer down. He managed his pace to perfection and made sure he held on to his first position until he got in a fierce battle with a fast approaching Rossi.

The Doctor had a good start from second on the grid and put his bike in fourth position behind Marc Marquez after the first couple of corners but passed him a bit later on. With Vinales in front of him, the Movistar Yamaha men rode in tandem as they chased the leader of the race.

Outbraking himself with 16 laps to go, the Italian lost some time, which left him within the grasp of Marquez. The Doctor responded quickly to the situation and upped his pace as the Spaniard crashed out of the race, allowing Rossi to focus on the battle in front.

With five laps until the checkered flag, Rossi overtook Zarco for second place, making it a perfect Movistar Yamaha 1-2, but the nine-time Champion wanted more and planned an attack on Vinales on lap 26. He briefly took the lead, but a small mistake during the last lap prevented him from reaching the finish line.

Vinales won the race getting 25 points in the process. This puts him on 85 points in the lead, 23 points ahead of Rossi in third place.
MotoGP Yamaha motorcycles Yamaha Racing bike racing
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78