Vinales Brings Yamaha’s 500th Grand Prix Win At Le Mans

Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
rider Maverick Vinales fought his way hard and dominated the field to achieve a great victory at the Grand Prix de France over the weekend. His latest success also sealed Yamaha’s 500th Grand Prix win.
Vinales was showing great strength from the beginning of the 28th lap. Starting from the pole position, he shot off the line to take the holeshot and slotted into second as he dived into turn 3, behind Johann Zarco.
With 22 laps, the Spaniard made a textbook move on the satellite Yamaha rookie taking over the lead and putting the hammer down. He managed his pace to perfection and made sure he held on to his first position until he got in a fierce battle with a fast approaching Rossi.
The Doctor
had a good start from second on the grid and put his bike in fourth position behind Marc Marquez after the first couple of corners but passed him a bit later on. With Vinales in front of him, the Movistar Yamaha men rode in tandem as they chased the leader of the race.
Outbraking himself with 16 laps to go, the Italian lost some time, which left him within the grasp of Marquez. The Doctor responded quickly to the situation and upped his pace as the Spaniard crashed out of the race, allowing Rossi to focus on the battle in front.
With five laps until the checkered flag, Rossi overtook Zarco for second place, making it a perfect Movistar Yamaha 1-2, but the nine-time Champion wanted more and planned an attack on Vinales on lap 26. He briefly took the lead, but a small mistake during the last lap prevented him from reaching the finish line.
Vinales won the race getting 25 points in the process. This puts him on 85 points in the lead, 23 points ahead of Rossi in third place.