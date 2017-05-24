KTM Presents Rental And Service Packages For ISDE 2017

The world´s leading off-road motorcycle manufacturer will be in France to offer its exclusive KTM services that provide a comprehensive package including KTM rental machines, race service, spare parts service and much more.So, if your ride isn’t in shape for off-road punishment, you can get help from KTM’s rental program, which offers 2-stroke and 4-stroke 2018 model year motorcycles.The price for renting a 2-stroke during the event is set at €2,690 (without tax), and you can choose between the 250 EXC or 300 EXC models. The four-stroke machines come at €2,990 (excluding tax), and the list offers the 250 EXC-F, 350 EXC-F, 450 EXC-F, and 500 EXC-F.The rental price includes the actual motorcycle for the whole period of the ISDE 2017, transport costs to Brive-la-Gaillarde as well as registration and insurance of the machine for the event.Orders for this service can be placed until June 30. You should also know that the number of bikes is limited and they’ll go on a first-come-first-served basis.The KTM Race Service Packages, on the other hand, have been perfected over many years to ensure riders have all the right equipment and professional support they can get. This option comes for €1,350 (no tax included) and can be purchased until June 30, as well.For the money, you get access to the KTM service stations, technical instructions and assistance, Motorex lubricants, fuel, storage boxes, spare parts services, catering, a new air filter for each day, and more. Note that unused fuel will not be reimbursed.If you want to register, visit or contact your local authorized KTM dealer or importer.