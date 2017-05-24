autoevolution

KTM Presents Rental And Service Packages For ISDE 2017

 
24 May 2017, 13:15 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Moto
The International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) is approaching, following to take place in Brive-la-Gaillarde, France, and KTM announced it will be there as the event’s exclusive partner to offer both READY TO RACE machines and services for the riders.
The world´s leading off-road motorcycle manufacturer will be in France to offer its exclusive KTM services that provide a comprehensive package including KTM rental machines, race service, spare parts service and much more.

So, if your ride isn’t in shape for off-road punishment, you can get help from KTM’s rental program, which offers 2-stroke and 4-stroke 2018 model year motorcycles.

The price for renting a 2-stroke during the event is set at €2,690 (without tax), and you can choose between the 250 EXC or 300 EXC models. The four-stroke machines come at €2,990 (excluding tax), and the list offers the 250 EXC-F, 350 EXC-F, 450 EXC-F, and 500 EXC-F.

The rental price includes the actual motorcycle for the whole period of the ISDE 2017, transport costs to Brive-la-Gaillarde as well as registration and insurance of the machine for the event.

Orders for this service can be placed until June 30. You should also know that the number of bikes is limited and they’ll go on a first-come-first-served basis.

The KTM Race Service Packages, on the other hand, have been perfected over many years to ensure riders have all the right equipment and professional support they can get. This option comes for €1,350 (no tax included) and can be purchased until June 30, as well.

For the money, you get access to the KTM service stations, technical instructions and assistance, Motorex lubricants, fuel, storage boxes, spare parts services, catering, a new air filter for each day, and more. Note that unused fuel will not be reimbursed.

If you want to register, visit or contact your local authorized KTM dealer or importer.
bike tech ktm motorcycles small-displacement off-road bike racing
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78