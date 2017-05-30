BAC Mono vs Ariel Atom 3.5 vs Ariel Nomad vs Caterham 620S Drag Race Gets Brutal

A straight-line battle involving the Ariel Atom 3.5, the Ariel Nomad, the BAC Mono and the Caterham 620S brings plenty of assets that allow it to deserve the status of an uber-special status.





For starters, this is a velocity gathering that allows one to notice just how many flavors the British skeleton-type sportscar has to offer.Come to think of it, the line-up we see here is the modern-day expression of the classic British roadster. And while the latter formula has been adopted by multiple automaker from other parts of the world, with Mazda's MX-5 Miata being the most representative example, not all that many companies have rushed to deliver thill-heavy contraptions such as the ones seen here.Then there's the old-schoold take-off that means the element linking the pedals to the steering wheel can make quite a lot of difference. Unlike the other three, the BAC Mono has a sequential tranny, but the one occupying the driver's seat still has to work the clutch for the take-off phase. And, as anybody who's taken part in drag racing shenanigans knows, such a move isn't easy.Oh, and we mustn't forget the unusual side of the brawl - those who acquire such toys don't normally use them for drag racing. For one thing, last time we talked Caterham matters, we saw a Seven trolling another British missile, namely a McLaren 650S, on the Nurburgring.Returning to the stunt we're here to discuss, the Top Gear-delivered sprinting adventure that awaits you behind the "play" button below sees the four lightweight weapons duking it out in a fierce battle.In fact, things got so intense that a second run was needed to make things clear. And this is where things went south, but we won't get into the details, as we don't want to risk ruining the fun of the clip.