Caterham Driver Chases McLaren 650S in David vs. Goliath Nurburgring Fight

We all love a good Nurburgring fight and the past weekend has delivered one of the most effervescent Green Hell battles we've shown you all year. In a David vs. Goliath twist, a Caterham locked in on a McLaren, with the two British velocity icons engaging in a white-knuckle brawl.





The Caterham, a 485 S, noticed the 650S Spider and decided the Macca needed to be passed as soon as possible. Truth be told, the guy behind the wheel of the monstrous Seven knows the Ring like the back of his hand. That's because we're talking about Dale Lomas, whose CV involves a Ring Taxi driver position, among others.As for the guy behind the wheel of the Woking beast, we don't have too many details about his identity, but we can tell you that the man chose not to play by the Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) rules. To be more precise, instead of following the slower traffic must stick to the right mantra, the guy steered in front of the Caterham trying to pass on at least two occasions.Such shenanigans only seemed to add to the determination of the Seven driver, who made full use of the machine's power-to-weight ratio.Keep in mind that we're dealing with a 240 hp machine that weighs in at 675 kg (1,488 lbs), needing just 3.9 seconds for the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint and packing a maximum velocity of 240 km/h (149 mph). And yes, that dashboard is actually made of carbon fiber.As for the Macca, this tips the scales at 1,469 kg (3,239 lbs) and, as its name suggests, allows its driver to play with 650 horses.Given the fierce nature of this Caterham, we're not really sure if the stunt we have here qualifies for our Ring Wolf tag, but that's another story for another time.