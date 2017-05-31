autoevolution

Ford Prepares To Send Off Focus RS With Limited-Edition Model

 
31 May 2017, 7:20 UTC
by
The 2018 model year will be the last occasion for North American fans to get their hands on a brand new Focus RS. To mark this development in the AWD hot hatchback’s existence, Ford launched a limited-run model that will spawn 1,500 examples: 1,000 for the U.S. and 500 for Canada.
Introduced in 2015 for the 2016 model year, the Focus RS became an instant hit on each side of the Atlantic Ocean. Regarding the matter of the three-year production run, all good stories have to end eventually. Ford, for that matter, is preparing to take the veils off the Mk IV Focus, which will go on sale in the United States in 2018 for model year 2019.

The Shelby GT350 and the more hardcore GT350R will also be phased off in the near future, chiefly because there’s a GT500 Mustang on the horizon. Packing a thumpin’ great supercharger and the unmistakable rumble of a V8 mill, the uber-pony will compete with the likes of the Camaro ZL1 and Dodge’s 707-horsepower Challenger SRT Hellcat.

For the last 1,500 units of the Focus RS, the Blue Oval offers plenty of go-faster kit as standard. A mechanical limited-slip differential is at the top of the list. Available in Nitrous Blue or Race Red and flaunting gloss black mirror caps and roof, the limited-edition hot hatch is garnished with black-painted 19-inch premium forged alloy wheels with RS center caps.

The time has come to talk about the cabin. Here you’ll find that the RS2 Package is standard, featuring black leather Recaro seats with suede microfiber inserts. A heated steering wheel, voice activated sat nav, as well as a bucketload of carbon fiber accents count as highlights as well.

“Our new limited-edition Focus RS represents accessible performance at its finest,” commented Jamal Hameedi, Ford Performance chief engineer. “Improving on the thrilling driving dynamics of the Focus RS is no small task - but our Ford Performance engineers have delivered a drivetrain capable of wringing every drop of performance from the engine.”

