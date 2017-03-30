autoevolution
DON'T MISS:  2017 Geneva Motor Show Highlights  

2019 Shelby GT500 Mustang Spied Benchmarking Against 2017 Camaro ZL1

 
30 Mar 2017, 8:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Knowing that Ford won’t operate any changes on the GT350 and GT350R for the 2018 model year, which is rumored to be the last bunch of the N/A/ Voodoo V8-powered genre, it’s not at all surprising Mustang fans are keeping their eyes peeled for any bit of news on the all-new GT500. The wait will be well worth it, though.
The carparazzi caught the big bad ‘Stang a number of times down, wrapped in varying degrees of camouflage and work-in-progress bits and bobs. Just a few days ago, we got our first look of the front fender louvers, an aero trick meant to reduce lift and air turbulence. The Viper ACR has them, and so does the 911 GT3 RS, so it’s only appropriate for the GT500 to get those too.

On this occasion, auto journalist Antoine Joubert caught a test mule of the all-new brute doing its thing in the Arizona desert. And as you can too notice from the guy’s Facebook post, Joubert highlights: “The people of Ford are currently testing it by comparing it with the Camaro ZL1.” Yup, that very ZL1 with an LT4 6.2-liter blown V8, producing 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft.

Sure the front of the vehicle is heavily camouflaged, whereas the two go-faster stripes on the roof are Shelby motifs. Look very closely at the wheel arches, and you’ll notice flaps, which are there to let the louvers do their thing in terms of aero-stabilization. What intrigues me most is the splitter, which sticks so far out, the mule looks as if it came from Carmageddon.

The domed hood, meanwhile, is a tell-tale sign the engine bay is where all the excitement comes from. As per the rumor mill, the most likely candidate is the Voodoo V8 from the GT350, but with an Eaton supercharger strapped onto it for good measure. Considering that Ford is benchmarking the GT500 against the ZL1, it wouldn’t be surprising if this thing will be rated at 700+ hp.

2019 Shelby GT500 Mustang spyshots Shelby GT500 Mustang v8 Shelby GT500 Ford Mustang Ford
 
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car The Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What It Is And Why Is A Tire Company Talking About Food
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
How Cars Are Getting More Expensive Every Year How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Has Ford Pulled a Prank on Everyone With the 2017 GT? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
 

Our FORD Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 Ford EcoSport 1.0 Ecoboost62
2015 FORD Mustang GT Track Test80
2015 Ford Mustang80
2015 Ford C-Max and Grand C-Max68
2015 Ford S-Max70
2015 FORD Mondeo74
2015 FORD Focus Facelift74
2014 FORD Fiesta ST67
2015 FORD F-150 75