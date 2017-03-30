2019 Shelby GT500 Mustang Spied Benchmarking Against 2017 Camaro ZL1

Knowing that Ford won’t operate any changes on the GT350 and GT350R for the 2018 model year
, which is rumored to be the last bunch of the N/A/ Voodoo V8-powered genre, it’s not at all surprising Mustang fans are keeping their eyes peeled for any bit of news on the all-new GT500. The wait will be well worth it, though.
The carparazzi caught the big bad ‘Stang a number of times down, wrapped in varying degrees of camouflage and work-in-progress bits and bobs. Just a few days ago, we got our first look of the front fender louvers
, an aero trick meant to reduce lift and air turbulence. The Viper ACR has them, and so does the 911 GT3 RS, so it’s only appropriate for the GT500 to get those too.
On this occasion, auto journalist Antoine Joubert caught a test mule of the all-new brute doing its thing in the Arizona desert. And as you can too notice from the guy’s Facebook post, Joubert highlights: “The people of Ford are currently testing it by comparing it with the Camaro ZL1.”
Yup, that very ZL1 with an LT4 6.2-liter blown V8, producing 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft.
Sure the front of the vehicle is heavily camouflaged, whereas the two go-faster stripes on the roof are Shelby motifs. Look very closely at the wheel arches, and you’ll notice flaps, which are there to let the louvers do their thing in terms of aero-stabilization. What intrigues me most is the splitter, which sticks so far out, the mule
looks as if it came from Carmageddon.
The domed hood, meanwhile, is a tell-tale sign the engine bay is where all the excitement comes from. As per the rumor mill, the most likely candidate is the Voodoo V8 from the GT350, but with an Eaton supercharger strapped onto it for good measure. Considering that Ford is benchmarking the GT500 against the ZL1
, it wouldn’t be surprising if this thing will be rated at 700+ hp.