Ford Sold More Than 3,500 Focus RS Hot Hatchbacks In The U.S. Since Summer 2016

14 Mar 2017, 14:58 UTC
The Focus in RS attire is one hell of a machine. For its segment and at its price point, the Focus RS is a superior offering from the hot hatchback it replaces, and this shows in terms of sales.
In the United States, the Ford Motor Company managed to sell more than 3,500 units since the summer of 2016. That’s an average of 500 or so vehicles per month, which is no small feat considering that the least expensive model of the lot holds a suggested retail price of $36,120.

That’s Mustang GT Fastback money, yet most Focus RS customers in the U.S. go further than that. According to Ford, 62 percent of all buyers to date opted for the RS2 package. For $2,785, it adds bits such as heated exterior mirrors, front seats, and steering wheel, leather-trimmed Recaro seats with an 8-way power driver's seat, and voice-activated sat nav. As for the most expensive Focus RS sold in the U.S., that would be a $42,351 car sold last summer.

From a chromatic standpoint, 32 percent of U.S. sales consist of Stealth Gray-painted vehicles. Nitrous Blue ($695) is second with approximately 30 percent of all sales, then it’s Shadow Black and Frozen White (20 and 18 percent, respectively). California is the state where most were sold, accounting for 627 units to date. Second is Michigan (256), and Texas ranks third with 244.

“Sales momentum for the Focus RS has been incredible in the U.S. for the first six months,” declared Jessica Bishop, Focus marketing manager for the Ford Motor Company in North America. “Uniquely for a performance vehicle, we haven’t seen any sales decline during the winter months, but rather customer interest has picked up thanks to all-wheel-drive availability,” she concluded.

At some point in the near future, the Blue Oval will one-up the RS with an even more hardcore variant. Dubbed “RS500” until further notice, the rumor mill alleges that the new model will debut for the 2018 model year.
