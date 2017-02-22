autoevolution

2019 Ford Focus Spied in Production Trim, Expect a Crossover-Like Focus Active

 
22 Feb 2017, 19:19 UTC ·
by
The current Mk III Ford Focus has been on the market since 2010, so seeing the next-gen Focus prototype testing in production guise, as shown in the arctic conditions spyshots to your right, shouldn't come as a surprise.
The heavy cladding and the shy attitude of the prototypes (think: distance-wise) mean that we can't zoom in on the styling details of the compact. Nevertheless, those of you willing to get a closer look at the prototype can check out our previous set of spyshots.

As confirmed by the similar proportions of the test cars seen here, the generation change won't bring dramatic styling changes. Nevertheless, Ford engineers will update the C Platform underneath the model. Expect a wheelbase increase, as well as a small boost in terms of the track width.

Ever since the Focus replaced the Escort back in 1998, the Blue Oval model has been the handling leader of the non-premium compact segment and the automaker wants to ensure the bend-involvy hierarchy keeps its leader, hence the track upgrade.

As for the more generous wheelbase, this will bring cabin space benefits, most of which will be felt by the rear passengers.

Under the hood, we'll find a host of EcoBoost engines, with the 1.0-liter three-cylinder and the 1.5-liter four-pot set to make up for the bulk of the sales. Old Continent customers will obviously receive their fair share of TDCi models, with the massive innovation coming from the electron juice are - the line-up will include a hybrid model, as well as an all-electric one.

We can look at the fresh Fiesta to understand that Ford will diversify the Focus line-up, offering an array of versions and customization options. And yes, an Active version impersonating a crossover is likely, but this will probably be offered in FWD-only form to prevent cannibalization.

Ford is set to bring the Mk IV Focus to the world next year, as a 2019 model, so we shouldn't have all that much waiting to do until the test vehicles lose their cladding, leaving just the psychedelic camo to deceive us.
