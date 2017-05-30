900 HP BMW M6 Mixes Supercharged V10 with Nitrous, Goes 1/2-Mile Racing

Many BMW M fans still long for the days when the Bavarians belonged to the natural aspiration camp, with the E63 M6 being nothing short of an icon for such aficionados. Ah, the sweet V10 pleasures from the days when BMW was showcasing its Formula One efforts on the road...





However, not all E63 M6 drivers have remained faithful to the atmospheric god. And the owner of the example we're here to show you has one hell of an excuse for having taken his Bimmer down the forced induction patch, namely the monstrous output that resulted.The V10 heart of this BMW has been gifted with a supercharger kit and, as if that wasn't enough, the machine also likes to get high on nitrous.As a result of all the tech work, this BMW M6 isn't all that far from developing twice the factory muscle. To be more precise, the machine has gone past the 900 hp border.Given the monstrous output of the thing, the car was recently entered in a half-mile competition. Held in Germany, the even saw the said M6 pulling multiple runs and while the guy behind the wheel didn't disclose his trap speed target, we can tell you that the vehicle reached 273 km/h (make that 169.6 mph).Those of you who are curious to see how other extreme tuner cars at the event played the half-mile game can check out the dedicated stories we published last week.For instance, we talked about a twin-turbo Lamborghini Aventador, which defied the usual Gallardo- or Huracan-based recipe, with the Sant'Agata Bolognese monster delivering no less than 1,500 hp.Nevertheless, in our book, the star of the velocity gathering was a Mk II Volkswagen Golf. Packing 1,300 hp, the Vee-Dub, which does deserve the sleeper label, managed to outgun plenty of other cars at the even, including the Raging Bull we mentioned above.