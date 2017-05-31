autoevolution

991 Porsche 911 Turbo S vs. Ferrari 430 Scuderia Drag Race Ends In Slaughter

 
31 May 2017
by
A straight-line brawl between a Ferrari and a Porsche is one of the classic recipes for giggles and the example we're here to show you is no exception. We're looking at a drag race involving a 991 incarnation of the Turbo S and a Maranello beast wearing the 430 Scuderia badge.
The fight we're talking about doesn't seem balanced, because... it isn't. If we look at the power-to-weight ratio, the Prancing Horse actually tops its Zuffenhausen opponent, albeit just slightly - the Fezza we're looking at here packs 2.9 kilos per each hp, while the Porscha burdens each of its ponies with 3 kilograms.

However, the forced induction nature of the 3.8-liter flat-six heart of the German fighter means the torque difference between the two is humongous. To be more precise, the Turbo S allows its driver to play with 750 Nm (553 lb-ft), while the naturally aspirated V8 heart of the Scud comes with 470 Nm (347 lb-ft).

Oh, and we also need to mention the gearbox difference. The F1 tranny used on this Ferrari might be one hell of an automated manual, but the PDK double-clutch unit of the 911 Turbo S is one of the fiercest transmissions the street car realm has seen so far.

The two supercar came together in Sweden and the fact that they met on an airfield meant their drivers didn't have to worry about anything outside the throttle-welding task.

What about the aural side of this velocity brawl?

When it comes to the decibel aura, the Porsche stands no chance in front of the Maranello machine, which remains one of the sweetest road cars we've ever listened to.

Fortunately for the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the Ferrari was used as the camera car, so you should turn up the volume before reaching for the "play" button.

