Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 650 HP E36 BMW M3 Sleeper in Airfield Assault

The sheer idea of a drag race involving the 991 Porsche 911 Turbo S
and an E36 BMW M3 is interesting, simply because one can't help but wonder what kind of tech goodies the Bimmer has received in order to stand a chance against the Neunelfer.
Well, in the case of the M3 Coupe we're here to discuss, the 3.2-liter straight-six of the Bavarian machine has been pushed to around double the factory output (more on the tech side of the Bimmer below).
And, since the appearance of the once-a-sportscar has remained stock, we'll go ahead and call this a sleeper.
The two slabs of Germany met on an airfield in Sweden, with the drivers having all the room in the world to stretch the mechanical legs of their machines.
The two went for a standing start and, as anybody with the mildest interest in drag races could expect, this brought a serious advantage for the Zuffenhasen
track special, which made full use of its fat tires and its launch control feature.
In fact, after many questions about the lack of a rolling start battle, a user claiming to be the M3 driver turned to the YouTuber comments section to deliver an explanation.
"The reason we did a rolling start is because the Porsche owner didn't wanna get raped in a rolling start. I knew the Porsche was gonna rocket away from me but still it was a fun run,
" the guy explained.
He also let it slip that the E36 had been dynoed at 550 hp and 800 Nm, with these being the figures at the wheels. As for how these output figures are translated into the real world, this M3's best 1/4-mile run reportedly saw the thing covering the 1,320 feet sprint in 10 seconds, with a trap speed of 224 km/h (139 mph), but in the hands of the previous owner.
Now that we've gone over the figures, it's time to let the clip below tell us what happens in real life.