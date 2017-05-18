autoevolution

Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races 650 HP E36 BMW M3 Sleeper in Airfield Assault

 
18 May 2017, 12:11 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The sheer idea of a drag race involving the 991 Porsche 911 Turbo S and an E36 BMW M3 is interesting, simply because one can't help but wonder what kind of tech goodies the Bimmer has received in order to stand a chance against the Neunelfer.
Well, in the case of the M3 Coupe we're here to discuss, the 3.2-liter straight-six of the Bavarian machine has been pushed to around double the factory output (more on the tech side of the Bimmer below).

And, since the appearance of the once-a-sportscar has remained stock, we'll go ahead and call this a sleeper.

The two slabs of Germany met on an airfield in Sweden, with the drivers having all the room in the world to stretch the mechanical legs of their machines.

The two went for a standing start and, as anybody with the mildest interest in drag races could expect, this brought a serious advantage for the Zuffenhasen track special, which made full use of its fat tires and its launch control feature.

In fact, after many questions about the lack of a rolling start battle, a user claiming to be the M3 driver turned to the YouTuber comments section to deliver an explanation.

"The reason we did a rolling start is because the Porsche owner didn't wanna get raped in a rolling start. I knew the Porsche was gonna rocket away from me but still it was a fun run," the guy explained.

He also let it slip that the E36 had been dynoed at 550 hp and 800 Nm, with these being the figures at the wheels. As for how these output figures are translated into the real world, this M3's best 1/4-mile run reportedly saw the thing covering the 1,320 feet sprint in 10 seconds, with a trap speed of 224 km/h (139 mph), but in the hands of the previous owner.

Now that we've gone over the figures, it's time to let the clip below tell us what happens in real life.


porsche 911 turbo s Porsche Porsche 911 BMW M3 drag racing
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78