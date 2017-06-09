autoevolution

650 HP Nissan GT-R vs. 700 HP McLaren 12C Drag Race Has Violent Outcome

 
9 Jun 2017
by
When you take a Nissan GT-R down the E85 path, you end up with a velocity beast that can take down quite a lot of adversaries. So taking your Godzilla to an airfield for a drag racing event is only natural. Nevertheless, this involves making yourself vulnerable, especially when you meet a McLaren 12C driver who had also gifted his supercar with an aftermarket massage.
To be more precise, the R35 Nissan GT-R seen in the clip below packs around 650 hp following a respectable setup that involves the said E85 move and rather aggressive ECU play.

As for the 12C, the Woking missile has received a custom exhaust, as well as an ECU remap coming from AMS Performance.

The two duked it out during an event held in Sweden and, despite the McLaren having a power-to-weight advantage, went for a rolling take-off.

And, if you focus on the clip at the bottom of the page, it seems that most of the gap that ends up separating the two beasts is generated during the initial phase of the race. This probably serves as an example of what it means to be in the correct rev range when racing a turbocharged animal.Here's why you might be experiencing deja-vu after checking out this drag race
Now, the two velocity devils taking part in this drag race might seem familiar, at least if you've been keeping an eye on our straight-line fights.

And that's because we've recently shown you the Macca, as well as the GT-R engaging in other drag races. Interestingly, we can talk about a common denominator for these speed brawls, as both supercars went up against an E36 BMW M3. You know, the Bavarian sleeper that packs twice the factory output, putting its 650 ponies to work for our viewing pleasure.

