950 HP Volkswagen Golf Mk II Is a Turbo VR6 Hero, Does Stunning 1/2-Mile Run

 
1 Jun 2017, 16:14 UTC
Fitting a VR6 mill in the hose of an old Golf is a recipe that has produced tons of Volkswagen sleepers over the years and the example we're here to show you is just as fierce as it should.
We're looking at a Mk II Golf, which is now animated by a VR6 that has been taken down the turbocharging route. Did we say "turbocharging"? We should've used "monster turbo" instead, as this mill now churns out 950 ponies.

The VW took part in a recent half-mile event called Race1000. Held in German, the velocity gathering saw the said Golf climbing all the way to 285 km/h (make that 177 mph).

Given the fact that we're looking at an animal whose output sits under 1,000 horses, the figure mentioned above deserves a round of applause.

And, thanks to the VR6 hardware occupying the engine compartment of this Volkswagen Golf, the soundtrack of the spced-up hatch is nothing short of music to our ears. As such, we're advising you to turn up the volume before heading for the "play" button at the bottom of the page.

If you're getting a bit of a deja-vu after reading this tale, it might be thanks to another Mk II Golf we recently discussed.

We're referring to the 1,300 hp Vee-Dub that managed to demonstrate just how capable the platform is. To be more precise, the sleeper outgunned a Lamborghini Aventador during the same event that hosted the run of the Golf we discussed above.

And we're not talking about a factory stock Aventador. Instead, the Sant'Agata Bolognese animal had been gifted with a twin-turbo package that pushed its V12 heart to 1,500 hp.

The two speed freaks didn't race side by side, but comparing the trap speed values delivered by the machines was enough for the Golf to show its dominance.

