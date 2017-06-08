Nissan GT-R High on E85 Drag Races 650 HP BMW M3 Sleeper, Gets Trampled

Some might find this difficult to believe, but the E36 M3 is now two and a half decades old. Nevertheless, certain owners of such BMWs are determined not to allow newer go-fast machines to one-up their senior Bavarian athletes. Case in point with the silver E36 M3 we're looking at today, which can easily be labeled as a sleeper.





This German machine now packs roughly twice the factory horsepower, with the M3 allowing its driver to play with 650 horses. And the BMW recently put its muscle to the test by drag racing a Nissan GT-R that had also been taken down the aftermarket path.To be more precise, Godzilla 's 3.8-liter twin-turbo heart had been gifted with an E85 setup, so we're expecting the thing to have easily been taken past the 600 hp border.Returning to the E36 M3, this is now animated by a 2.5-liter straight-six (that's M50B25 in Bimmer talk), which works with a K29 turbo and, of course, features plenty of supporting mods. The motor is mated to a six-speed E36 M3 tranny. As an YouTuber claiming to be the owner of the German speed tool previously stated, the wheel output numbers of the machine sit at 550 hp and 800 Nm.However, before anybody jumps to conclusions, we need to mention that a standing start battle would've had a radically different outcome. And one doesn't need to turn to the all-paw launch of a GT-R in the fight against such a Bimmer.For one thing, we'll remind you of the time when this E36 duked it out with a factory-spec Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Since the guy behind the wheel of the Rennsport Neunelfer wouldn't go for a rolling take-off, the two drag raced from a dig and those of you who missed the velocity brawl can check it out here, all with a bag of popcorn at hand.