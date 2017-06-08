autoevolution

Billboard Van Overturns Because of Wind, Irony Peaks Because of Its Slogan

 
8 Jun 2017, 12:27 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Great Britain has another election in its future, and it regards the party that will lead the country after the Brexit vote.
As you can imagine, spirits in the country are turned up to 11, as terrorist attacks have stirred already upset citizens. The UK is going through an internal quarrel, especially after the Brexit vote, which does not look like it was the best possible deal for the country.

For now, they will have to carry on with the decision of half of those who voted, and a new composition of the governing body will be required.

Just like in other countries, vehicles are used as mobile billboards to get the message across from all parties involved in the election. One van that belonged to the Conservative campaign, led by PM Theresa May, tipped over on the M6 highway because of strong wind.

The emergency services were called, and motorists faced long delays because of the problem. Evidently, the political opposers of that party took upon themselves to stir up spirits and mock the entire accident, which fortunately had no casualties.

Faisal Rashid, a Labour councilor, told the media that the wagon’s fate is a message to all, in an attempt to underline the risks he and his party sees as imminent if the Conservatives win the election, the Independent notes.

British social media lit up with typical humor for this nation, which mocked the “Strong and Stable” motto of the campaign. Sadly, the truck did not have those words written on it, because it would have made an excellent photo for all English-speakers to laugh about, but it is still amusing.

Instead, the billboard wrote a message that told people to vote for Conservatives if they wanted “the best Brexit deal.” Maybe the wind was rooting for their opposition that day.
Brexit UK elections lol highway truck politics
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78