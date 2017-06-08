Billboard Van Overturns Because of Wind, Irony Peaks Because of Its Slogan

Great Britain has another election in its future, and it regards the party that will lead the country after the Brexit
vote.
As you can imagine, spirits in the country are turned up to 11, as terrorist attacks have stirred already upset citizens. The UK
is going through an internal quarrel, especially after the Brexit vote, which does not look like it was the best possible deal for the country.
For now, they will have to carry on with the decision of half of those who voted, and a new composition of the governing body will be required.
Just like in other countries, vehicles are used as mobile billboards to get the message across from all parties involved in the election
. One van that belonged to the Conservative campaign, led by PM Theresa May, tipped over on the M6 highway
because of strong wind.
The emergency services were called, and motorists faced long delays because of the problem. Evidently, the political opposers of that party took upon themselves to stir up spirits and mock the entire accident, which fortunately had no casualties.
Faisal Rashid, a Labour councilor, told the media that the wagon’s fate is a message to all, in an attempt to underline the risks he and his party sees as imminent if the Conservatives win the election, the Independent
notes.
British social media lit up with typical humor for this nation, which mocked the “Strong and Stable” motto of the campaign. Sadly, the truck did not have those words written on it, because it would have made an excellent photo for all English-speakers to laugh about, but it is still amusing.
Instead, the billboard wrote a message that told people to vote for Conservatives if they wanted “the best Brexit deal.” Maybe the wind was rooting for their opposition that day.