New 2018 Kawasaki Motocross Range Reaches Dealerships

Starting with the top of the range, the 2018 Kawasaki KX450F is equipped with a 4-stroke, single-cylinder,, water-cooled 449 engine that has been designed for instantaneous response at the slightest crack of the throttle.The bike also comes with DFI couplers allowing riders to change fuel injection and ignition mapping to their needs or track conditions. Another plus is the launch control which is activated by a button on the handlebar to retard ignition timing in first and second gear to maximize traction. The system returns to normal mapping when shifting into third gear.Fully adjustable suspension front and back assure theX450 can go anywhere while the adjustable handlebar and footpegs make sure any rider will feel comfortable. The model comes in Lime Green at a price of $8,849.Big news come with the 2018 KX250F which received important engine and suspension updates. The 249 cc powerhouse gained new throttle body and fuel injector angle, new fuel pump for increased output pressure, new intake boot and camshaft, new cylinder head, and exhaust header.Along with a new, the bike is able to offer improved power and torque throughout the rev range. Further tuning can be obtained through DFI connectors and an optional KX FI Calibration Kit.Despite its 99cc of displacement, the new Kawasaki KX100 resembles a big bike while maintaining its ability to outperform the competition. Designed with the same technology used by the company in its full-size motocross models, the bike uses and adjustable handlebar mounting system to allow riders to place themselves in the best position.Power is provided by a proven two-stroke engine featuring a Nikasil-coated cylinder and two-piece KIPS powervalve system. Also, a large radiator up front helps maintain optimum operation temperature, even during competition.Speaking of competition, the KX100 is ready to tackle a variety of conditions with 36mm inverted forks that feature 20-way adjustable compression damping and 10.8 inches of travel. The rear also gets a Uni-Trak linkage with a 24-way compression adjustable shock and 21-way rebound adjustability.The 2018 KX100 comes in Lime Green and is available for $4,599.Moving to the 2018 Kawasaki KX85, the bike relies on similar chassis components while being powered by a two-stroke, single-cylinder 85 cc engine equipped with the KIPS powervalve system. It is available in Lime Green for $4,349.The smallest of the bunch, the 2018 Kawasaki KX65, is built to serve as the machine of choice for aspiring motocross racers. Featuring a six-speed transmission, reliable stopping power, and excellent handling, the model gets its power from a two-stroke 65 cc engine.A 33mm fork setup allows four-way rebound damping adjustability while a rear single-shock system features tweakable rebound damping and fully adjustable spring preload to suit every terrain. The model is available in the same color setup for $3,699.