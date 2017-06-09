autoevolution

Dodge Challenger Hellcat vs. Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Drag Race Is a Bummer

 
9 Jun 2017, 13:13 UTC ·
Does a drag race involving a Dodge Challenger Hellcat and a Jeep Grand Cherokee Hellcat make sense? Frankly, delivering a positive answer doesn't exactly come easy. Nevertheless, such a velocity brawl should deliver a fair share of giggles, which is why seeing the two being thrown at each other on the drag strip shouldn't come as a surprise.
The latest example of the sort comes from the quarter-mile shenanigan we're here to show you, which saw the drivers of the two Mopar beasts going all out.

Nevertheless, while the guy behind the wheel of the Dodge seems to be on top of his game, we can't say the same about the man occupying the driver's seat of the high-riding Hemi machine. To be more precise, the driver of the Grand Cherokee SRT displayed an unfortunate reaction time in the fight against the Hellcat.

For the record, we'll mention that, when the two go-fast machines wear their factory rubber, the Dodge Challenger Hellcat needs 11.2 seconds to cover the 1,320 feet sprint, while the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT needs an extra 2 seconds for the task.

Of course, you can't discuss such matters without wondering what would've happened had the Jeep lined up next to the Hellcat been a Trackhawk.

Well, according to the SUV builder, the Hellcat-ized Grand Cherokee is able to complete the quarter-mile sprint in 11.6 seconds (at 116 mph).

So, in theory, the blown 6.2-liter Hemi-animated Challenger would still win. Then again, with the intimidation factor that can be associated with such drag races, you can never know what happens during such a velocity fight.

The deliveries for the 707-pony Jeep are set to kick off this fall and you can be certain that, once the first owners receive their machines, it won't take long until one of them lines up the monster SUV next to a Hellcat.

